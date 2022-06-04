Minnesota’s long anti-Black history
Lincoln Steffens was a famous muckraking journalist whose exposés on corruption in the nation’s major metropolitan areas, including Minneapolis, in the early years of the 20th century were compiled in a historic work, “The Shame of the Cities.”
A new book by Chad Montrie, a history professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, might well have been titled “The Shame of Minnesota.” It is a detailed description of how Black Americans, during about 200 years, either were barred from living in communities across Minnesota, were driven out of communities or were forced to live in the most dilapidated sections of Minneapolis and St. Paul so as to preserve the white-only character of more attractive neighborhoods in the cities and surrounding suburbs.
“Whiteness in Plain View: A History of Racial Exclusion in Minnesota” tells how Josiah Snelling, who was commander of what became known as Fort Snelling, purchased two enslaved people, a mother and daughter, in St. Louis and brought them to the fort, setting a precedent for slaveholding among soldiers there.
Montrie’s groundbreaking book is extremely useful in helping us understand how we got to this point.
— Randy Furst, Star Tribune
Part fantasy, part grievance, part humor
Garrison Keillor’s new novel, “Boom Town,” is an odd book, an example of autobiographical fiction or perhaps merely of hubris.
It opens with the narrator — a 79-year-old former radio host named Garrison Keillor who left his job under a cloud — returning to Lake Wobegon for the funeral of his old friend Norm Gunderson. The town has changed; it’s booming with an influx of young entrepreneurs, vegans, yoga practitioners and folks who drink wine at $21 per glass.
Bunsen Motors and Krebsbach Chev are gone. The Chatterbox Cafe has changed its menu to include healthier items: more vegetable pad thai, fewer roast beef sandwiches. Lots of the old folk are dead or have moved to Florida.
The narrator said he’s just an observer of the changes.
Is it worth reading? I think the narrator said it best. If you’re older than 60, “Boom Town” might bring back fond memories of sitting in the grass of the sculpture garden at the old Science Museum in St. Paul, watching a live performance of “A Prairie Home Companion.” I remember those days quite fondly myself.
But if you’re younger than 40, well, it might just leave you cold.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
Deceptively quiet, devastating story
Kyung-sook Shin’s shattering and salient novel “Violets,” originally was published in Korean in 2001. In this slim and melancholy slow-burner of a book, Shin tells the story of San, a shy and solitary 22-year-old woman who stumbles into a job at a flower shop in 1990s-era Seoul.
Narrated in the present tense, the book has a dreamlike immediacy, especially in the opening chapter, “Where the Minari Grows,” which illustrates San’s abject girlhood in the countryside in the 1970s. Born to a beautiful mother and a rebellious father who abandons his family out of disappointment with the gender of his child, San grows up friendless save for Namae, a fellow pariah because of her own dead mother and drunken dad.
In scenes saturated with feeling, Shin depicts a milieu bristling with classism and misogyny, dramatizing the desires and dreams of a protagonist who, in her own defenseless way, strives for both independence and connection. Shin writes in her Afterword that “Violets are very small plants. So small they’re easily overlooked as weeds,” but the care she gives to her telling of San’s story argues that even the most vulnerable are worthy of respect.
— Kathleen Rooney, Star Tribune