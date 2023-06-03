Resilient women fighting supernatural forces

Meet the lead cast of Victor LaValle’s mesmerizing new novel, “Lone Women”: Adelaide Henry, a tall, 31-year-old Black woman who flees California in the wake of a gruesome tragedy; Grace Price, a widowed homesteader whose desire to protect her son drives her to unspeakable violence; Bertie Brown, also Black, who tends a saloon and operates a cleaners; and Fiona Wong, her partner in business and in romance. In 1915, they settle near Big Sandy, Mt. — a clutch of shanties, a hotel, opera house and a couple of cafes — scraping a living from the bleak landscape. Although husbandless, they refer to each other by “Mrs.,” captive to patriarchal forces beyond their control.

Patriarchy is monstrous; hence a literal monster is on the prowl. A master of the speculative mode, LaValle opens “Lone Women” with carnage, the mutilated corpses of Adelaide’s parents, and blood on their daughter’s hands. After torching the bodies, Adelaide drags a bolted trunk on a train over the Rockies, purchasing a farm that is a horseback ride from Big Sandy. The trunk thumps and rattles, hisses and snarls, its secrets locked away, but not for long.

