...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.
Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.
Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.
Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov
media contact...217 558 1536.
Front cover of "Lone Women," by Victor LaValle. (Courtesy of One World/TNS)
Meet the lead cast of Victor LaValle’s mesmerizing new novel, “Lone Women”: Adelaide Henry, a tall, 31-year-old Black woman who flees California in the wake of a gruesome tragedy; Grace Price, a widowed homesteader whose desire to protect her son drives her to unspeakable violence; Bertie Brown, also Black, who tends a saloon and operates a cleaners; and Fiona Wong, her partner in business and in romance. In 1915, they settle near Big Sandy, Mt. — a clutch of shanties, a hotel, opera house and a couple of cafes — scraping a living from the bleak landscape. Although husbandless, they refer to each other by “Mrs.,” captive to patriarchal forces beyond their control.
Patriarchy is monstrous; hence a literal monster is on the prowl. A master of the speculative mode, LaValle opens “Lone Women” with carnage, the mutilated corpses of Adelaide’s parents, and blood on their daughter’s hands. After torching the bodies, Adelaide drags a bolted trunk on a train over the Rockies, purchasing a farm that is a horseback ride from Big Sandy. The trunk thumps and rattles, hisses and snarls, its secrets locked away, but not for long.
— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune
Jazz Age composition is rediscovered
Deciding who has the right to tell America’s story is a hot topic these days, as people on the right and left debate how much of our history omits the contributions of people of color, and what, if anything, should be done about it.
“Whitewashing” history plays a significant role in Brendan Slocumb’s stirring second novel, “Symphony of Secrets.” It’s a provocative follow to his much-lauded 2022 novel, “The Violin Conspiracy,” praised for its pitch-perfect dive into the world of classical music and the struggles faced by Black musicians who want to be included and respected for their talents.
Slocumb, an educator and musician, spun a page-turning thriller about a stolen Stradivarius violin in “The Violin Conspiracy.” Theft also plays a key role in this new novel, as Bern Hendricks, a professor at the University of Virginia, stumbles onto one of the biggest deceptions in music history.
What Hendricks unearths is related to the discovery of a musical masterpiece, missing for nearly 100 years, attributed to Frederick Delaney, a prolific 20th-century composer.
— Carol Memmott, Star Tribune
Impressive collection of stories about books
Libraries in literature resemble libraries in life: They are places to read, to learn, to find respite and even refuge. However, some writers render them hostile environments: Agatha Christie created a case for Miss Marple by planting a body in a library; Philip Larkin turned a provincial library into a dreary, chilly hell for the heroine of “A Girl in Winter.” Other writers transform libraries into fantastical realms: Jorge Luis Borges’ “The Library of Babel” describes an “infinite” universe containing copies of every book that has been written and will be written.
Borges’ famous tale is included in an excellent new collection, “Stories of Books and Libraries.” Editor Jane Holloway has gathered together a rich assortment of writing — not just stories — from a wide selection of writers. All of the pieces revolve around book-related themes, many are set in book-lined worlds and most feature book-loving people. It’s a bibliophile’s delight.
Two sobering stories — one from Italo Calvino about a military raid on a library, another from Ray Bradbury about a government decree to burn books — serve as fitting reminders to cherish the printed word and, in the words of Isaac Babel here, the “kingdom of books.”
