Traveling with ‘The Passenger’
If last year’s news reports of COVID-19-contaminated cruise ships stranded offshore for weeks didn’t put you off cruises forever, then surely Chaney Kwak’s memoir, “The Passenger,” will.
That wasn’t exactly Kwak’s intention. A freelance travel writer for the New York Times and other publications, in March 2019 Kwak was assigned to take a Viking cruise to Norway to see the northern lights.
At first, everything went as expected.
“Each day, the ship dropped anchor at a new port and unleashed all 915 passengers onto snow-packed streets and into shops brimming with handknit sweaters.”
But a week into the journey, the weather changed. Horizontal rain and strong winds intensified into a bomb cyclone. The huge cruise ship began to pitch.
The Viking Sky did not capsize. But all four engines lost power and the electricity cut out. An attempt to drop anchor was unsuccessful. The huge ship drifted freely along the treacherous Norwegian coast, rocked by 90 mph winds and washed by 60-foot waves.
The passengers were evacuated to the atrium, a large room in the middle of the ship. It didn’t feel much safer there; dishes slid off tables; people screamed. Heavy planters slid around “like Ouija pieces,” and furnishings “that were once bolted down were gliding about like ghosts.”
New Ryan novel is quietly powerful
“Strange Flowers,” Donal Ryan’s slim, quietly powerful fifth novel, begins with the first of three disappearances. Moll Gladney, a young woman in her early 20s, raised “without boldness or cheek or any impudent forwardness,” suddenly is gone from her parents’ little cottage in County Tipperary. Last seen boarding the bus bound for the train to Dublin, she left no note to say where she was heading or why.
Her parents, Paddy and Kit, are devastated and humiliated: This is rural Ireland of the 1970s, a society still ruled by custom, by the strictures of the Church and by the judgment of neighbors — a society nourished (and poisoned) by talk. Moll’s departure gives rise to much engrossing speculation among the neighbors.
Moll’s parents were in anguish over the fate of their daughter for “five long years of living death,” then, just as suddenly as she had disappeared, Moll returns with the news she’s been working in London. But why had she vanished with no explanation? We don’t find the answer to that for a good long while, but we do learn that she disappeared from London as abruptly as she had from Ireland. That news is borne to the Gladneys by Alexander, an Englishman of Jamaican ancestry, a Black man who is, in fact, her abandoned husband.
Freedom to be your real self
When we consider the differences between men and women, thinks Jonathan Perry, the remarkable doctor of E.J. Levy’s new novel, we lose sight of similarities too easily.
“Once the skin is peeled back, the distinctions are few,” Dr. Perry says. “Save for the reproductive organs, one cannot tell man from woman — one cannot say, ‘This is a woman’s brain or lungs, a man’s heart.’ They think and beat just the same.”
What is different, the good doctor understands intimately, are the limitations and demands society forces on women, especially in (but not limited to) the 19th century. Dr. Perry knows these restraints are drivel because before he became Jonathan, he was Margaret, a poor Irish girl who would have been left to the streets had she not disguised herself as a man.
Inspired by the true story of Dr. James Barry, who was born Margaret Anne Bulkley in 1795 in Cork, Ireland, “The Cape Doctor” arrives as we continue to wrestle with questions about gender that should have been settled long ago. Though it’s a compelling story of one particular transformation, this wise, emotionally resonant novel makes an intelligent, heartfelt plea for compassion as it sifts through the wrongheaded assumptions we make about identity.
Author of the story collection “Love in Theory,” which won the 2021 Flannery O’Connor Award, Levy re-creates the perfect storm of patronage that allows Margaret to be educated at the hands of Gen. Fernando de Mirandus, the friend of an uncle. The general conceives the plan of turning Margaret into Jonathan — he sees something in her and knows she will excel at medicine.
“The Cape Doctor” is ultimately a love story, but not only in the traditional sense. It’s about loving the freedom to be your real self. “To be seen truly is the greatest gift,” Perry says. It’s a lesson we still haven’t learned.
