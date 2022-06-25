Bravery found in scared dog
“Loving Edie” is the memoir of a journalist, her wife and their freaked-out dog. Edie is a typical golden retriever in many ways: goofy, playful, a lover of people and other dogs. But she is terrified of the world at large. Everything scares her — loud noises, cars, shrieking children at play, a garage door opening, an airplane overhead. Her reaction to these fears is always to run.
“Loving Edie” is an engaging tale that examines what it’s like to find out that the sweet puppy you adopted is actually “reactive” (that is, a dog that overreacts to stimuli). May is lucky in that her dog’s response is to flee; many reactive dogs turn antisocial and sometimes aggressive.
Edie does not. She just — runs. Fast, far and sometimes right into traffic.
It took May a long time to come to terms with the fact that Edie was nothing like her previous calm goldens.
In the end, May found a wonderful solution, one that would not be available to most dog-owners unless they are quite wealthy. But her journey is interesting, and her memoir is a step toward illuminating this increasingly common problem.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
Satire of mortality, the afterlife
Angus Mooney, the philosophical pickpocket/wedding photographer at the heart of Australian writer Steve Toltz’s latest novel, has some bad news about the afterlife.
Forget the harps and halos. Death is a communal bathroom, a tepid shower, a small, rough towel that never quite gets you dry. Your tattoos will disappear, but you can still get shingles. You are not even spared the indignity of labor: Everybody has to get a job, and don’t even think about asking for work-death balance.
On the bright side, there’s sex and fried cheese, a bar called Bitter in Soul and a McDonald’s. And for a price you can cross the mystical barriers between the living and the dead and haunt loved ones and enemies you left behind.
Angus’ misadventures in shuffling off this mortal coil are the framework of Toltz’s wildly imaginative “Here Goes Nothing,” and the journey is dark, twisted and hilarious.
Yet somehow we remain optimistic. “Life was meaningless but not worthless,” Angus knows. Death isn’t much different, so onward he hurls into the next great mystery. None of us, least of all Angus, can imagine what comes next.
— Connie Ogle, Star Tribune
Novel is rich with myth, mystery
Ashleigh Bell Pedersen’s debut novel, “The Crocodile Bride,” takes place during the summer Sunshine Turner turns 12. She and Billy, her father, live in Fingertip, La., in the Atchafalaya Swamp. A New Deal community built during President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s administration, many of its houses stand empty now in 1982.
Aunt Lou and her 13-year-old daughter, JL, live across from their relatives. In the evenings, the four talk on the porch or stroll to the general store and bar.
Nothing happens in Fingertip. Yet as the novel progresses, everything depends on this humid backwater rich with stories and secrets. What troubles Billy Turner? What will happen when Aunt Lou remarries and moves with JL to Lafayette? What are we to make of Sunshine’s Tennessee grandma, Lou and Billy’s maman, or of Moss Landry and others who directly or indirectly shape Sunshine’s life?
Pedersen’s novel dramatizes how stories from the past sometimes come true — the Crocodile Bride story, for example, about the lonely woman living deep in the Atchafalaya.
“The Crocodile Bride” marks an impressive first novel filled with hope, understanding and, ultimately, a tempered forgiveness for the secret things that have happened here.
— Anthony Bukoski, Star Tribune