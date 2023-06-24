Place for humanity in intricate web of life

How to classify this collection of interconnected essays by community-agriculture pioneer and poet Scott Chaskey? Science and nature? Memoir? Poetry? Rhapsodic exhortation?

“Soil and Spirit” is all of those things. Deeply and thoughtfully, it explores the “ancient theme” of how human beings fit into the great web of life, despite their tendency to trash the natural world at every turn. To his immense credit, Chaskey is never preachy and avoids lamentation, rather celebrating beauty and connections wherever he finds them.

