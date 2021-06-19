Short novel feels like 2 stories
About halfway through Mieko Kawakami’s slim new novel, “Heaven,” a confounding change occurs. The unnamed narrator, a 14-year-old boy, foreshadows the coming turn at the end of his school break: “I felt something happening in my body. Whatever I saw, whatever I thought about, no longer felt real.”
He is hesitant to return to eighth grade because he is bullied — punched, kicked, forced to eat chalk that had been shoved up his nose.
But he also has a flowering, months-old friendship with Kojima, another bullied outsider — he has a lazy eye; she is slovenly — which provides them both a degree of comfort. They write letters back and forth, talk atop the school’s fire escape, take a day trip out of town. They discuss being outcasts and their internal scars, but they also laugh, share their likes and dislikes, even hold hands, possibly presaging an adolescent romance. Life is bleak but bearable, if not exactly hopeful.
The “careful” bullies who early on administer beatings so as “not to ever leave a mark” catalyze the change, suddenly sadists who brutalize the narrator so violently he must go to the hospital, then later attempt to force him to rape Kojima in a public park. Kojima herself becomes a Christ-like figure, her quirky coping mechanisms — petting the cat on her backpack or cutting things with her crafting scissors — replaced by fasting, a devout embodiment of her father’s poverty, and the embrace of all those suffering “the strength of weakness.”
Both tracts Kawakami treads — the well-crafted narrative as well as the aspirational philosophizing — deserve exploration, particularly by such a skilled author. But the ambiguous focus of “Heaven” makes it a rather frustrating experience as a novella. The text feels both overly formulated and half-formed, the story that initially draws readers in almost a charade. The extreme violence and Kojima’s submission-is-strength arc might cause some to abandon the book. Those who do finish it might find the brief final chapter utterly jarring, as it tries to tie everything up with a cloyingly sunny bow, even implying the narrator’s suffering was avoidable, a consequence of his silence.
These ideas are disquieting, and being forced to confront them is devastating. But maybe making you watch is Kawakami’s real coup in this flawed but vital work.
— Cory Oldweiler, Star Tribune
‘Cheated’ details a shameful chapter in baseball
Just as Major League Baseball seemed to have emerged from the steroid scandal, revelations of the Houston Astros’ electronic cheating scheme in 2017 and 2018 further sullied baseball’s image.
“Cheated: The Inside Story of the Astros Scandal and the Colorful History of Sign Stealing” is a revealing, detailed and ultimately sad account of yet another ethical failure in baseball.
Author Andy Martino writes with a novelist’s touch, ratcheting up the tension as he proceeds. He doesn’t say so directly, but Major League Baseball leadership emerges as less than bold and forceful in dealing with the Astros, Red Sox and other baseball cheaters, in part perhaps because of a culture of “everybody’s doing it” and baseball players’ code of dispensing their own justice through pitchers’ nailing offending hitters with a well-aimed fastball.
From baseball’s origins, teams have studied pitchers, looking for nuances in their motions that perhaps signal the pitch they are about to release. The Houston Astros took that legitimate intelligence gathering to a new level, using cameras to look at the signals the catcher was giving to the pitcher and then relaying them to their hitters. Delivery of the last link to the hitter was caveman primitive — bangs on a trash can in the dugout.
Perhaps more than any other sport, baseball is a game of intel and strategy.
If a hitter knows what pitch is coming — fastball, curveball, changeup — he can position himself for that particular pitch. The pitcher is trying to fool the hitter; the hitter is trying to outsmart the pitcher.
As anger about revelations of the Astros, Red Sox and other teams’ cheating was gathering during spring training in 2019, COVID-19 pushed aside the baseball season. So, with time to think, did baseball resolve to clean itself up?
Apparently not.
On May 26, the chief umpire for the St. Louis-Chicago White Sox game noticed a dark splotch on the hat of the Cardinals’ reliever as he took the mound. Later, Shildt acknowledged pitchers’ use of sunscreen and other illegal substances to doctor the ball to produce more movement is “baseball’s dirty little secret.”
Baseball’s next scandal presents a familiar excuse — everyone is doing it.
— Jeff Rowe, The Associated Press
Espionage thriller tale of 2 indomitable women
Beatriz Williams’ “Our Woman in Moscow” is part spy thriller, part romance and, taken as a whole, a tale of two indomitable women.
Set between 1939-52, it is the story of twin sisters — Ruth, a fashion model, later modeling-agency manager; and Iris, an aspiring artist. Their brother, Harry, works for the U.S. State Department and is stationed in Rome, where the two young women join him in 1939.
Ruth continues to model, and Iris haunts the city’s museums, where she meets Sasha Digby, a mesmerizing, blue-eyed, golden-haired colleague of Harry’s. An affair ensues, war rumbles closer, and Ruth arranges for passages on a ship to take them back to America.
But Iris is pregnant by Digby, who turns out to be a boozer, philanderer and open admirer of the Soviet Union. Defying her sister, Iris stays. In 1948, now married and a mother of two with another on the way, she and the children accompany Digby when he defects to the Soviet Union. He has, as we have guessed all along, been passing on intelligence to the Soviets.
We have learned much of this in retrospect from 1952, when Ruth hears from Iris, who, despite previous dangerous pregnancies, is about to give birth again. Though the two have been alienated, Iris wants Ruth to come to her in this, her hour of need. Ruth arrives accompanied by one Charles Sumner Fox, an attractive, big-shouldered FBI agent posing as her husband.
Meanwhile in Moscow, we run into some unsavory characters including Guy Burgess and, more deadly, a KGB functionary and nasty piece of work called Lyudmila. She is a true believer so wedded to the Party she has informed on her own husband. Now, she is trying to track down a Western spy who is sending intelligence to London and begins to zero in on Digby who, it seems, might be a double agent.
Duplicity abounds and just what the main characters are really up to is not what it seems. The pace picks up and the plot races into white-knuckle territory. If “Our Woman in Moscow” does not rise to the diabolic heights — or terrifying depths — of many novels in the field, it is a fine entertainment with, as it happens, a kindly heart.
— Katherine A. Powers, Star Tribune