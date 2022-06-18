Puzzle lovers take note
Like many of us, A.J. Jacobs spent a chunk of the past two years doing puzzles, but at least he got a book out of it.
“The Puzzler,” which he began before the pandemic, is the result. Like the self-described human guinea pig’s other books — “The Know-It-All” and “The Year of Living Biblically” — it charts an experiment. But this experiment is easier to relate to and less rigid since — instead of following a predetermined course — the book loosely chronicles him taking a stab at more than a dozen kinds of brain-teasers.
You could easily read “The Puzzler” as a guidebook. Follow along as Jacobs and his family travel to Spain, pre-pandemic, to participate in an international jigsaw puzzle-off. Sympathize (or not) as he discovers his own name in the New York Times crossword, only to realize it’s on a low-interest day. Learn about familiar diversions such as rebuses as well as lesser known ones like Japanese puzzle boxes, fiendish wooden containers that lack instructions on how to open them.
During the course of the book, Jacobs realizes even vexing puzzles offer comfort.
— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune
A renovation romance
What could be a better setting for romance than a house renovation?
Ah, I hear the bitter laughter of all of you who have been through a reno with a significant other (or ex-significant other). But in Mary Kay Andrews’ new beach book, “The Homewreckers,” rehabber Hattie Kavanaugh’s affection for reviving crumbling houses leads not just to love but to a starring role on a TV show — not to mention clues about a 17-year-old mystery. So what’s a little dumpster fire along the way?
Mary Kay Andrews is the nom de plume of Kathy Hogan Trocheck, who was born in Tampa and raised in St. Petersburg. After a career as a journalist, mostly in Atlanta, Andrews turned to writing novels and soon found her way to the bestseller lists with what she calls beach books, which feature engaging characters, breezy humor and a mix of mystery and romance — often literally set at the beach.
The book is even filled with a touch of mystery as the story unfolds.
No spoilers, but I can tell you you’ll have fun finding out.
— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times
Engrossing novel of early capitalist
Those unfamiliar with Hernan Diaz’s remarkable debut have that novel, “In the Distance,” to look forward to. Published in 2017 by Minneapolis’ Coffee House Press, his western adventure slyly critiques cherished myths about westward expansion in the mid-19th century. It was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Diaz’s ingenious new fiction, told in four overlapping parts, challenges conventional story lines of another favorite American theme: capitalism and the accumulation of vast wealth.
The one-percenter here is Benjamin Rask, hero of the popular 1938 novel “Bonds” by Harold Vanner that comprises Part 1 of “Trust.” In the go-go 1920s, Rask, who is among the country’s richest men, was no lumber or railroad baron but rather a reclusive math savant adept at market manipulations that made his fortune grow exponentially.
Rask “became fascinated by the contortions of money — how it could be made to bend back on itself to be force-fed its own body. The isolated, self-sufficient nature of speculation spoke to his character and was a source of wonder and an end in itself.”
— Claude Peck, Star Tribune