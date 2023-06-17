Moments of levity, compassion in new nonfiction

It wasn’t planned this way, but a recent reading of Casey Parks’ “Diary of a Misfit” dovetailed nicely with Jessi Hempel’s equally compelling new book, “The Family Outing.” Confrontations with sexuality within less-than-functional families is the main theme of both memoirs: “Misfit” deals with Parks coming out to her religious family in Louisiana, while “Outing,” also with overtones of religion, delves into a whole family grappling with sexual identity.

Both dig deep into the dysfunction but rely on a mystery to propel the narrative. For Hempel, podcaster and senior editor at large at LinkedIn, it’s her mother’s brush with the Ypsilanti Slayer, a serial killer who terrorized the Michigan city in the 1960s, an experience kept secret until Hempel began interviewing her family during the pandemic.

