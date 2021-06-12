‘Bitterroot Lake’ a spooky mystery
Alicia Beckman, who writes two charming, award-winning cozy series, takes a decidedly harder edge in the highly entertaining “Bitterroot Lake,” mixing mystery with touches of the paranormal.
Grief-stricken about her husband’s recent death, Sarah McCaskill Cater agrees to return to her hometown of Deer Park, Mt., at the suggestion of her mother, Peggy, who believes cleaning out the family’s abandoned summer home will be good therapy for the new widow. But Sarah has bad memories of the house on Bitterroot Lake where a young man was killed 25 years earlier. Sarah still feels guilty about the death, believing she could have prevented the death if she had paid attention to her recurring nightmare.
Sarah’s return puts her back in touch with estranged friends and coincides with the murder of another former friend. Ghosts, dreams, family secrets and a death that occurred in 1922 are woven deftly into a solid plot that hinges on believable twists.
Beckman, who writes the Spice Shop and the Food Lovers’ mysteries as Leslie Budewitz, shows her storytelling skills are limitless with “Bitterroot Lake.”
— Oline H. Cogdill, South Florida Sun Sentinel
Shriver shares bag of tricks
The new novel from Lionel Shriver, “Should We Stay or Should We Go,” starts out seeming rather claustrophobic and grim.
We meet British couple Cyril and Kay Wilkinson, both just past 50, he a doctor, she a nurse. Having just buried Kay’s dad at the end of a miserable period of dementia and dependency, they want to spare their three children, the national health system and themselves similar trials. Cyril suggests a suicide pact. When Kay turns 80, one year after Cyril does, they will off themselves neatly with pills. They’ll put their affairs in order and quit while they’re ahead.
Kay calculates it then will be 2020. 2020?! A “ridiculous year, an unfathomable year, the stuff of late-night films with spaceships and dying suns” — well, she blithely assumes, it never will arrive.
Sorry, Kay, but the second chapter opens in 2019. Cyril is in a fury about Brexit, and Kay is feeling deep doubts about their agreement. She’s having a very nice life with no serious health issues or complaints. Must it end?
By now, the reader, too, is having doubts. How is this going to go on for another 200-some pages?
Especially because Cyril and Kay come to their ends, though not exactly as planned, by page 70.
— Marion Winik, Star Tribune
New telling of John Glenn’s space story
“He’s back,” exulted the Miami News when John Glenn emerged from Friendship 7 after orbiting the Earth three times.
America, the Miami Herald implied, was back, as well. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung agreed: The free world need “no longer stare as if hypnotized at Soviet space successes with pricks of doubt in their hearts as to whether there is not some deep deficiency in the democratic order.”
In “Mercury Rising,” Jeff Shesol, a former speechwriter for President Bill Clinton and author of “Supreme Power: Franklin Roosevelt vs. the Supreme Court,” provides a splendid account of Glenn’s mission. Shesol sets America’s space program in the context of the Cold War. Drawing on interviews and Glenn’s personal notes, he includes a fascinating portrait of the astronaut who became a national icon.
President Dwight Eisenhower, Shesol reveals, believed a manned space program was not all that important, either scientifically or militarily.
John Kennedy tended to agree. But when Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin orbited the Earth in April 1961, space took center stage. As the Cold War heated up — over the Bay of Pigs fiasco, Russia’s nuclear tests and construction of a Berlin Wall — the young president concluded that to be second in space was to be second in the existential struggle between communism and freedom.
In May 1961, Kennedy declared the nation should commit itself to landing a man on the moon by the end of the decade.
Glenn’s flight on Feb. 20, 1962, was a giant step in restoring America’s preeminence in space. Glenn, Shesol demonstrates, was the man for this moment. A Korean War Marine fighter pilot, he had a 1950s sensibility: He believed in God, country and fidelity to his marriage vows. Charming and articulate, Glenn was an ideal spokesman for NASA.
Glenn’s outsized ambition, Shesol suggests, was less visible to most Americans. Professional colleagues branded him a “sniveler.”
Glenn campaigned hard to be chosen for the Friendship 7 spaceflight. He fought NASA administrators who left little or nothing to astronauts’ discretion, an approach that angered Glenn when he learned how perilous his re-entry to Earth had been.
Too old to be considered for the Apollo moon flight, Glenn drifted into politics. He served four terms as United States senator from Ohio. But spaceflight remained his passion.— Glenn C. Altschuler, Star Tribune