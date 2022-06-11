Rethinking mortality in set of essays
The title of Samantha Hunt’s “The Unwritten Book” refers in part to an unfinished fiction manuscript her late father wrote. Like a lot of drawer novels, it’s messy, overwritten and mired in a plot too quirky to have ever reached the finish line. But it has an eerie pull, and Hunt is confident that unearthing it will be a valuable exercise.
“With these pages, I thought, I’ll talk with the dead,” she writes.
And so she does, using not just her father’s book but stacks of others, her personal experiences, and random observations to explore our relationship with death.
As imperfect as Hunt’s book is, though, it also feels like a book that will last as a polestar for writers in years to come. It’s a handbook for writing about loss and death that isn’t sunk in morality and sentiment. It offers us permission to use the oddest, unlikeliest pieces of ourselves as object lessons in mortality. And it’s an example of how to write about the subject with verve and openness. “Everywhere we walk or swim is a cemetery,” she writes. But, she’s quick to add: “Everywhere is sacred.”
— Mark Athitakis, Star Tribune
Idealistic Unitarians seek new minister
The elevator pitch of Michelle Huneven’s new novel would not do this fine book justice. What’s it about, in one sentence? Um, “Search” is a deep dive into the workings of a Unitarian-Universalist committee that is searching for a new pastor.
That might be what it’s about, but what it’s really about — what makes it so enthralling — is human nature. Relationships, chemistry, charisma, self-awareness (or lack thereof), and, especially, group dynamics and how they can turn the best-laid plans upside down.
The story is narrated by Dana P., a writer in Southern California. Dana is in her 50s, a former seminarian. But after graduation, her writing career suddenly took off, and she abandoned her ministry plans for memoir-writing and a restaurant reviewing gig at the Los Angeles Times. (A job Huneven herself held for many years.)
“Search” is a fun read. While the book is laced with plenty of humor (which Dana herself does not always see), it is laced, too, with plenty of wisdom. We can search, Huneven is saying, but you just never know what you might find.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
Lessons in life, love, business
One of worst parts of waiting tables comes at the end of the shift. You’re tired, you’re hungry, but you still have side work to do, like making all the pawed-over, schmutz-smeared ketchup bottles into facsimiles of their once brand-new selves. This process often starts with pouring the vestiges of one bottle into another, which is a deceptively frustrating and potentially very messy task because, quite frankly, ketchup doesn’t want to be poured.
Jennifer Close’s lovingly lived-in novel “Marrying the Ketchups” takes its title from this dreaded duty, which it cleverly enlists as metaphor for the efforts of three cousins — Teddy, Gretchen and Jane — trying to scavenge and repackage the pieces of their lives in the wake of the 2016 election. Their existential despair comes on the heels of their grandfather’s death in late October, just a week before his beloved Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years.
These three, and indeed all their friends and family, are intensely recognizable characters, funny and flawed, angry and desperate, and much of the novel is dedicated to their engaging development — or lack thereof.
— Cory Oldweiler, Star Tribune