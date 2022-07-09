Informative biography of Tocqueville
Commissioned by the French government to study prisons in the United States, Alexis De Tocqueville, a young aristocrat, allied with neither monarchists nor radicals, returned home in 1832 determined to advance an idea “that obsesses my mind: the irresistible march of democracy.”
A “world totally new demands a new political science,” he declared. He supplied it in “Democracy in America.”
In “The Man Who Understood Democracy,” Olivier Zunz, an emeritus professor of history at the University of Virginia and editor, among other books, of “The Tocqueville Reader,” provides an informative biography of De Tocqueville, whose understanding of liberty and equality has remained immensely influential for almost 200 years.
Zunz explains what Tocqueville learned — and what he failed to notice — during his travels throughout the United States. In America, Tocqueville observed, wealth was distributed much more equally; respect for the law was pervasive. A Philadelphia free trade convention gave him the idea for his theory of voluntary associations.
Bitterly disappointed when Louis Napoleon returned to power, Tocqueville “reconciled himself to the idea that his true vocation was as a thinker.” He lived long enough to write “The Ancient Regime and the French Revolution.”
— Glenn C. Altschuler, Star Tribune
30s can be complicated, entertaining
Josie Silver’s third novel walks a romantic line between fantasy and reality, and that turns out to be a very satisfying place to dwell for 350 pages.
Most of “One Night on the Island” is narrated by Cleo Wilder, a singles columnist for a London magazine who chronicles her own dismal dating life for readers.
As Cleo’s 30th birthday approaches, her editor suggests that she take a long vacation and “marry herself” — that is, affirm that it is not a failure to be single, and that as “a vibrant, independent woman” she understands there are many ways to have a successful life.
But Cleo has to believe it, first. So off she goes to a remote island off the coast of Ireland to come to terms with singledom.
Silver understands that by our 30s our lives have become complicated and messy, and both Mack and Cleo — as well as the highly entertaining secondary characters — have full-formed lives, problems and quirks. In different ways, both of them slowly come to understand that it’s no good loving someone else until you learn to love yourself.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
Sleuths, Russians, lost souls and tyrants
“Bad Actors” is Mick Herron’s eighth novel chronicling the exploits of the “slow horses,” a motley unit of disgraced British secret-service agents condemned to live out their days in pointless, make-work tasks at Slough House.
The place is a near-derelict London office building, a fitting habitat for the group’s boss, Jackson Lamb, a slovenly, flatulent, foul-mouthed tyrant. Among his underlings are a recovering alcoholic, a former sex addict, an unrepentant drug fiend with a craving for violence, the hapless son of a legendary Cold War spy, a crass, would-be lothario and action hero, and a few other losers and lost souls. (The series has spawned an excellent TV series from Apple-TV starring Gary Oldman, Olivia Cooke, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce and Jack Lowden.)
Although grinding office drudgery is meant to be their lot, the slow horses invariably get sucked into lethal intelligence-agency and political conspiracies. And, one way or another, these byzantine affairs involve the ruthless schemer and backstabber.
If there is bad news, it is that you really should have read some of the previous Slough House novels in order to get a handle on this party of rejects, their histories and capabilities.
— Katherine A. Powers, Star Tribune