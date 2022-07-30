North Dakota writer Jill Kandel’s second memoir, “The Clean Daughter: A Cross-Continental Memoir,’ is bifurcated. The first half explores the early years of her marriage to a Dutch agronomist named Johan. For 20 years, the two live in the Netherlands, Zambia, Indonesia and England before settling in the United States. The book’s second half explores the death of her father-in-law. What knits the two halves together are Kandel’s musings on living in and with unfamiliar cultures.
Although her husband looks like her — both are tall, blond and blue-eyed — he grew up with different customs, language and history, and she finds it perplexingly difficult to assimilate. It’s also unclear which barriers are culturally specific to Dutch people, and which are specific to Johan’s family. His father, Isaak, sets the tone — a cold, regimented man who keeps to an unwavering schedule. (How dare she suggest having tea at 3 p.m.? Tea is at 4 p.m.)
While the first half of the memoir is luminous, the second half is more complicated. After the family settles in the Fargo-Moorhead area, Johan receives word that Izaak is dying. He flies home to find that his father is in excellent health but has made an appointment for euthanasia, which is legal in the Netherlands. He dies just two months before the wedding of his only daughter.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
A nostalgic summer
In these times of dire memoirs — hard stories by survivors of war and abuse, emigration and illness — is there a place for an older white guy recalling golden summers of golf and boating? I think there is, when it’s written as tenderly as “The Summer Friend,” Charles McGrath’s ode to friendship and nostalgia.
The friend in the title is Chip Gillespie, a guy McGrath (also known as Chip) meets one summer when their kids are still young.
McGrath’s memoir is as much about his childhood summers as it is about his summers as a grown-up, and he moves back and forth seamlessly between second person (for the general) and first person (for the specific). That shift keeps the tone intimate but not overwhelmingly self-centered. These things I’m writing about, McGrath seems to say, are things we all understand.
What prompted the memoir, of course, was Chip’s death. While the death is mentioned only lightly for much of the book, it hangs over the happy sundrenched chapters, giving them weight.
McGrath writes about golf games and boating excursions in perhaps more detail than most would want to read, but the poignancy of the final chapters is genuinely touching. Anyone who has lost a friend will understand.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
Woman navigates crumbling world, identities
Opening this novel, Jessi Jezewska Stevens’ second, you encounter what look like computer terminal commands on solid black rectangles — and that I didn’t even know what to call this probably says more about me than about the book, but still ... be prepared to shrug it off, along with subsequent similar interventions, and get on with the story, assuming that it will all eventually make sense.
It sort of does. The novel, in its way, is about the disintegration of a character (known, logically enough, as C), within the breakdown of society, framed by an eco-hacktivist attack on the national electrical grid. It takes place in the time of Occupy Wall Street, as C, a onetime celebrated textile artist (i.e., a weaver), now the owner of an arts and craft shop, discovers a gnomelike “visitor” haunting her days, which are already haunted by a dissolved marriage, a hysterectomy, oppressive medical debt, a terrible pain that presages yet more medical debt, and news of that hactivist group (GoodNite) wreaking havoc.
Amid all the computer commands, aphorisms and assertions, C is poignantly real, trying to negotiate the cruel financial and medical realities of everyday life while contending with what looks like — but is it? — an incipient romance with her lifelong friend Zo, a rich market analyst.