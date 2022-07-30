‘A Cross-Continental Memoir’

North Dakota writer Jill Kandel’s second memoir, “The Clean Daughter: A Cross-Continental Memoir,’ is bifurcated. The first half explores the early years of her marriage to a Dutch agronomist named Johan. For 20 years, the two live in the Netherlands, Zambia, Indonesia and England before settling in the United States. The book’s second half explores the death of her father-in-law. What knits the two halves together are Kandel’s musings on living in and with unfamiliar cultures.

Although her husband looks like her — both are tall, blond and blue-eyed — he grew up with different customs, language and history, and she finds it perplexingly difficult to assimilate. It’s also unclear which barriers are culturally specific to Dutch people, and which are specific to Johan’s family. His father, Isaak, sets the tone — a cold, regimented man who keeps to an unwavering schedule. (How dare she suggest having tea at 3 p.m.? Tea is at 4 p.m.)

Recommended for you