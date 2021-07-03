Impeccably written historical novel
Jonathan Lee writes engrossing novels about public tragedies and private dilemmas, fusing vivid character studies with understated humor and aphoristic turns of phrase. The 40-year-old Brit’s latest, a meticulous portrait of a real-life New York power broker, is further confirmation he’s among the best writers working today.
“The Great Mistake” isn’t a paragraph old when Lee kills off his protagonist. It’s 1903, and Andrew Haswell Green, an 83-year-old lawyer who developed famed parks and museums, has been shot to death in Manhattan. The mistaken-identity murder of the “Father of Greater New York,” as one newspaper calls him, is the talk of the city.
It’s the stuff of a riveting whodunit, but Lee has crafted something a bit more measured. Accordingly, this is a rich, unhurried depiction of a man whose success appears to have masked sorrow and alienation.
Then as now, Green’s adopted home city is charmed and cursed, a place of astonishing wealth and vast inequality. In one of several chapters on his early years, Green, from a family of thrifty New Englanders, is annoyed that libraries charge membership fees.
When “his book-obsessed friend, Samuel Tilden” dies, Green is inspired to help establish the New York Public Library.
— Kevin Canfield, Star Tribune
Editor center of fiendish literary plot
Some authors want to have it both ways: Write a potboiler, but frame it as a respectable “literary” novel about someone writing a potboiler. With “The Vixen,” Francine Prose adds one more layer: The potboiler being edited by her respectable protagonist is actually part of a nefarious plot.
Young Simon Putnam is handed his first editorial assignment by “publishing legend” Warren Landry: a debut novel casting the recently executed Ethel Rosenberg as a “sexpot Mata Hari” — a potential blockbuster to help the publisher over a financial rough patch, supposedly. Simon, thrilled to have the work, also is appalled — about dirtying his fledgling career with such dreck but also about further sullying the reputation of poor Ethel, whose tenuous connection to Simon’s mother is his dark secret (or is it?).
The proceedings are exceedingly strange. Anya Partridge, the novel’s alluring author, resides in a weird asylum of sorts. (“What kind of sanitarium lets its residents decorate their rooms like opium dens and breeze out whenever they want?”) While peculiarly incurious about Simon’s editorial suggestions, she is wildly interested in treating him to trysts in unusual places.
— Ellen Akins, Star Tribune
Powerful memoir explores realities of immigrant experience
In “House of Sticks,” Ly Tran delves deep into her reservoir of memories to unravel the traumatic realities of what it means to be new and poor in America. Survivors of the Vietnam War, Tran’s parents left their rural life behind with their four young children to settle in Queens in New York. Amid the tall apartments and bustling streets, the family struggles to earn a living by sewing ties and cummerbunds in one of the two bedrooms they share.
In the family’s living room, Tran’s parents set up an altar to teach their children to honor the tenets of Buddhism through daily rituals and chants. At school, classmates and teachers don’t know the particular truths that govern the lives of the Tran family, but each member persists as best they can.
Tran leads us through this coming-of-age story with incredible details that showcase an immigrant perspective filled with heartache and hopefulness.
This book is a testament to the strength of America’s immigrant families and the forces that have governed American ideas of assimilation. A family must stand together to survive. The moment the standing is no longer necessary, a family must move apart to thrive.
— Kao Kalia Yang, Star Tribune