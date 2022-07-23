A history of organization

Readers — even those who think the subject of this witty book could be filed under “Books, dullest parts of” — will be delighted by Duncan’s breezy survey of the kinds and uses of indexes (a term he prefers to “indices,” incidentally).

There are stories about books, including Vladimir Nabokov’s “Pale Fire,” that come alive in the index, and even some that are nothing but indexes. There’s a history of the development of the sorting system, which goes back at least as far as the Library of Alexandria in Egypt, where somebody had to figure out a way to organize the info in those scrolls lying all over the place.

Recommended for you