SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 487 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS
BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE
LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST INDIANA
JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON
PORTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND,
JOLIET, KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD,
MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO,
MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK,
OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Kankakee County through 930 AM CDT...
At 901 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Herscher, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Kankakee, Herscher, Limestone, St. Anne, Chebanse, Aroma Park, Essex,
Bonfield, Buckingham, Sammons Point, Irwin and Union Hill.
Including the following interstate...
I-57 between mile markers 303 and 310.
This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County
Fairgrounds and Speedway.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for
northeastern Illinois.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
The cover of "Index, A History of the: A Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age" by Dennis Duncan. (Courtesy of Norton/TNS)
Readers — even those who think the subject of this witty book could be filed under “Books, dullest parts of” — will be delighted by Duncan’s breezy survey of the kinds and uses of indexes (a term he prefers to “indices,” incidentally).
There are stories about books, including Vladimir Nabokov’s “Pale Fire,” that come alive in the index, and even some that are nothing but indexes. There’s a history of the development of the sorting system, which goes back at least as far as the Library of Alexandria in Egypt, where somebody had to figure out a way to organize the info in those scrolls lying all over the place.
There’s a look at how search engines have revolutionized the meaning of an index. And there’s Duncan’s insistence that all of us who love or respect or even just occasionally use words are participants in the vast, worldwide index that’s being compiled even as you read this.
— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune
Long-listed 2021 Booker Prize novel
It is an awful, uncomfortable yet indisputable truth that we, as societies and individuals, often treat differently those who look or love or sound or worship differently than we do. We don’t always become suspicious, but too often we do. We don’t always feel threatened, but too often we do. We don’t always respond with violence, but too often we do.
Sometimes these contrasts come purely from hatred. We need only tune into the news to be bombarded with plenty of examples. But humans are complicated, and often the reasons for their actions are complicated, too. Not necessarily more justifiable, just less tidy, less easily dismissed.
Karen Jennings’ “An Island” probes the roots of why we treat others with such reductive inhumanity, even at times against our rational intentions or interests. The novel, which was long-listed for the 2021 Booker Prize, is set in a fictional African country — Jennings is South African — whose past includes periods of colonization, independence, dictatorship and popular uprising, periods that stoke division, fear and aggression.
— Cory Oldweiler, Star Tribune
Vivid, thought-provoking novel
In 2014, Audrey Magee announced her arrival on the literary scene with “The Undertaking,” a powerful and perceptive debut that illuminated some of the calamities of World War II through the separate ordeals of a German husband and wife — hers domestic on the home front, his militaristic on the Eastern Front. Eight years on from that debut, the Irish author returns with a follow-up. “The Colony” plays out in a smaller space to that of its predecessor but it proves fertile ground for exploring big ideas, widespread tensions and fatal consequences.
The book opens with Mr. Lloyd, an English artist, heading out to sea in a fragile hand-rowed currach. His destination is a remote island of only 92 inhabitants off the west coast of Ireland. His aim is to spend the summer of 1979 painting cliffs. “I like being on the edge,” he tells 15-year-old James, one of the few islanders who speaks English and isn’t put out by his presence.