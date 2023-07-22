Investigating moms who drove kids off cliff

Roxanna Asgarian’s shattering book is classified as “true crime,” but it’s less about solving murders — South Dakota natives Jennifer and Sarah Hart drove their car, with their six drugged children in back, off a California cliff — than figuring out what led to them.

Reporting about the 2018 murders tended along these lines: What tragic events transformed loving mothers (who lived for a time in Alexandria, Minnesota) into killers? Asgarian doesn’t buy that narrative. She wants to know why the children, two sets of siblings from Texas, were there in the first place — especially after Sarah was investigated for abuse and convicted of assault.

Recommended for you