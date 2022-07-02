‘Thousand Ways to Pay Attention’
In the U.K., journalist and maternal rights advocate Rebecca Schiller’s memoir is known as “Earthed,” much less self-help-y than the U.S. title, “A Thousand Ways to Pay Attention,” and one that gets closer to the heart of her account of dealing with severe ADHD and life on a smallholding in the English countryside.
Her lifelong “tendency to think in many directions at once” has become overwhelming. She can’t seem to maintain the mask that society demands of her, and her misery is stark as she finds herself lashing out and getting stuck in her thoughts — some of them frightening. Schiller looks to her family’s small plot of land as a way to cope as she tries to sort out her mental state, a search that she documents over the course of a year and coincides with the pandemic.
Flights of imagination in which she talks to long-dead people connected to the smallholding’s history, and tangents about climate change, the plight of women or words that grab her attention can be cumbersome, but they do provide a window into what it must be like to have her brain: exhausting, yes, but also compelling as we follow Schiller’s journey of self-discovery.
— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune
Ambitious inventor leaves troubling legacy
King Rao in Vauhini Vara’s thrilling debut novel, “The Immortal King Rao,” is not exactly royalty. But on a coconut plantation in his Indian village of Kothapalli, his prosperous Dalit family raises the auspicious firstborn son of a firstborn son to believe in his inherent greatness. In 1974, as a computer science graduate student, Rao moves to Puget Sound, where he meets and later marries Margie, an equally curious and keen striver. Together, they design a personal computer, one of the first of its kind.
At its heart, “The Immortal King Rao” is a jarring and meticulous critique of how progress is often confused with goodness. Can faster, more efficient and more accurate technology bring about equality? Can code find a way to deepen human beings’ connections to one another? It is only in his twilight years that Rao begins to hold himself accountable for the disastrous circumstances he has wrought. But his solution, as always, lies in yet another new invention — one that can transfer memories between people.
The first recipient of his own memories is also the book’s fearless narrator — Rao’s 17-year-old daughter, Athena.
— Anjali Enjeti, Star Tribune
Barrett’s radiant collection of dazzling talent
Many a writer claims mastery of technique, but few deliver at the auspicious level of Colin Barrett, whose roving perspectives, lopped-off endings and Kevin Barry-esque dialogue dazzle in his second collection, “Homesickness.” Barrett harnesses his craft in service of his characters, mostly working- and middle-class folks from Ireland’s County Mayo, their dreams played out, or at least caught in a ditch along some ribbon of highway.
Readers may recognize a few of these stories from the New Yorker. “A Shooting in Rathreedane” mimics a police procedural, as a world-weary policewoman — think Nicola Walker in one of her indelible television roles — investigates a bizarre crime-that-isn’t. In “The 10,” a former soccer prodigy returns from Manchester to a dissolute life, unable to connect with his family and girlfriend.
In another, after a sexual encounter, one man asks another, “What I need to know about is the sentences. I just want to know if they are doing something interesting or not” — a question the author is posing to himself, and us. The answer is “Homesickness,” with its wrenchingly beautiful scenes, its lush evocation of place, prayers for a people doing their best to just get by.
— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune