Legacy of Flores Magón lives on
Ricardo Flores Magón might not be a household name in much of the U.S., but nearly a century after the Mexican activist died in a Kansas penitentiary, his legacy lives on. That’s the argument that Kelly Lytle Hernández makes in her new book, “Bad Mexicans” — and it’s a convincing one.
Lytle Hernández’s book covers the decade leading up the Mexican Revolution of 1910, focusing on Flores Magón and his supporters — “magonistas” — whose tireless agitating for liberal ideals “changed the course of history both north and south of the border.”
At the time, there was no shortage of Mexicans who opposed the regime of Porfirio Díaz, the country’s long-serving, despotic president. Flores Magón, a law-school dropout and businessman, became something of a first among equals; with two other activists, he founded the newspaper Regeneración, which was strongly critical of Díaz.
Díaz, who admitted that his methods were “harsh to the point of cruelty,” didn’t take well to the criticism, and Flores Magón and his associates were jailed; after getting out, they decamped to the U.S. — first Texas, then Missouri — in hopes they’d be able to publish their newspaper with impunity.
— Michael Schaub, Star Tribune
Don’t miss ‘The Barrens’
The otherworldly landscape of Canada’s far north holds a pull for many adventurers — a vast terrain where wildlife outnumbers humans and where isolation and blackflies can drive people mad.
Minnesota father and daughter duo Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson are the latest writers to set a novel against this unforgiving backdrop. College students Lee and Holly have only known each other a few months when they set off on a 450-mile canoe trip down the remote Thelon River. Their adventure immediately goes awry when Holly has an accident that leaves her comatose.
This raises the stakes for Lee’s survival, but the presence of a comatose character has a deflating effect on the narrative. We learn about the pair’s fledgling relationship as back story, even as their future grows dim.
The novel’s most memorable moments come when Lee slows to the pace of her subarctic surroundings. Close encounters with migrating caribou, and a haunting, hallucinatory encounter with a white wolf lend magic to this survival tale.
— Trisha Collopy, Star Tribune
Sci-Fi novel is one of mystery
In 1991, Doug Bower and Dave Chorley came clean: They — not aliens, or whatever the going theory was at the time — had taken planks of wood and lengths of rope and made crop circles in the south of England, starting in the late 1970s. What began as a lark turned into a 13-year-long hoax.
Author Benjamin Myers uses the efforts of the real-life Bower and Chorley as the jumping-off point for his latest novel, “The Perfect Golden Circle,” but for Redbone and Calvert, the main characters (practically the only characters), making crop circles is no joke: “There are few things either of them truly care about, but making crop circles is one of them. Sometimes it feels like the only thing.”
It’s 1989, and they’ve planned all winter for this, their “summer of glory.” Redbone is the mastermind behind crop-circle design; Calvert is the reconnaissance man. He makes forays into the countryside to find the perfect location, one that provides cover as the two of them tramp through the fields and a viewing spot from which to see their handiwork.
— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune