As a teenager, few works hit me like Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” The mind games and layers of anger, grief and love that glued husbands and wives together offered a revelatory window into dysfunctional adult relationships.
Thirty years later, British Nigerian writer Ore Agbaje-Williams’ bitterly funny debut novel, “The Three of Us,” tapped into similar voyeuristic pleasures for me. Set during one alcohol-soaked day, “Three” focuses on an unnamed husband and wife and the wife’s best friend, Temi, all children of Nigerian immigrants.
Married for just three years, the husband and wife both see their marriage as a practical arrangement. The husband admits, “I am probably more in love with my wife than she is with me,” although he acts as if the imbalance doesn’t bother him. The wife feels their relationship “works perfectly,” liberating her from overbearing parents while giving her a husband “for whom the bare minimum was more than enough.”
Always in the background of their marriage and, seemingly in their house, is Temi.
Fueled by jealousy of his wife’s closeness to her friend and by their laughter at his expense, the husband compares Temi to a rash.
Tracing events that culminated in 60-year-old murder
A doctor, a convict and a cop. Even though a bar will play a role, and two of those men will walk into it, this is no setup for a joke. Instead, the three mark the convergence of very different lives, a convergence that contributed to the end of one in a hail of bullets.
Lisa Belkin’s “Genealogy of a Murder” isn’t a typical entry in the true crime genre. It’s personal, for one. The doctor, Alvin Tarlov, is the journalist’s nearly 90-year-old stepfather. And, for another, she is much more interested in what came before the fateful July 1960 night when police officer David Troy was gunned down by fleeing robber Joe DeSalvo than in the night itself.
“Take me back to the beginning,” Belkin routinely asks in interviews, and that’s exactly what she does in “Genealogy,” finding where events start to take shape, likening it to unrolling a ball of yarn, “a colorful tangle, all knotted and entwined.” What fascinates her the most is “how did one become the cop, one become his killer and one become my stepfather, the doctor who inadvertently set this shooting into motion” by befriending the convict while he was serving time in an Illinois prison.
A biography of famous war correspondent
My father lived through World War II and, like many of his generation, said very little about it. But one name he spoke with reverence was that of journalist Ernie Pyle. A slight, driven man twice the age of most soldiers he wrote about, Pyle brought the war home to American readers — his stories, many reported under fire, ran in hundreds of newspapers. Pyle embedded with troops in some of the war’s worst places: North Africa. Anzio. Normandy. Not every Pyle column was great, but the best were masterpieces.
Author David Chrisinger calls Pyle “perhaps the most famous and most loved American war correspondent” His “The Soldier’s Truth” aims to bring Pyle’s story to a new generation of readers. Chrisinger, who runs seminars on writing about the impact of military service, chooses as his focus Pyle’s personal traumas. In resurrecting those, he succeeds, though other aspects of Pyle’s life remain elusive.
In Chrisinger’s telling, Pyle’s story begins as an adult. There’s little to show how the child became a man obsessed with telling stories at the expense of everything else.
As a young reporter, Pyle chronicled Americans’ struggles with the Great Depression, traveling with wife Jerry across the country.