Friend disrupts volatile marriage in funny novel

As a teenager, few works hit me like Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” The mind games and layers of anger, grief and love that glued husbands and wives together offered a revelatory window into dysfunctional adult relationships.

Thirty years later, British Nigerian writer Ore Agbaje-Williams’ bitterly funny debut novel, “The Three of Us,” tapped into similar voyeuristic pleasures for me. Set during one alcohol-soaked day, “Three” focuses on an unnamed husband and wife and the wife’s best friend, Temi, all children of Nigerian immigrants.

