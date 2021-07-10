A beautiful look at childhood, motherhood
When Sam, a 53-year-old woman in Syracuse, N.Y., sees a dilapidated Arts and Crafts house in a neighborhood that’s seen better days, she falls in love.
An “architectural amateur” who abandoned her professional dreams to get married and have a child (in a self-described “retro move”), Sam sees the cottage as an opportunity to change her life. She impulsively buys the house, and tells her husband, Matt, she’s leaving him, which crushes both him and their 16-year-old daughter, Ally.
That’s the setup for Dana Spiotta’s breathtaking new novel, “Wayward,” a book that masterfully explores the pressures of being a woman in a society that’s hostile to the very fact you exist and refuses to tolerate any attempt to step outside its arbitrary boundaries.
So, she seeks out friends in the resistance movement, spending her nights in her new house, aware “she was an outsider, an interloper, a fake member of this community. Her comfort amid so much discomfort was a form of affront.”
Spiotta follows both mother and daughter as Sam seeks to reinvent herself and Ally goes on a quest to define herself for the first time.
Spiotta cleverly tackles several subjects in her novel, among them childhood, motherhood and misogyny. “Wayward” is a strikingly intelligent book, sometimes funny, sometimes painful: In one scene, Sam delivers a stand-up comedy performance devoid of jokes, enduring misogynistic slurs from an audience hostile, it seems, to women doing literally anything.
It’s a brilliant novel with love — never a simple subject — at its core.
— Michael Schaub, Star Tribune
An engaging trip through Italian history
If you ever have visited Italy, at some point, you likely encountered Giuseppe Garibaldi. Not in the flesh, of course, as he’s been dead more than 120 years, but as a statue or the namesake of a piazza, pizzeria or cafe. The ubiquitous revolutionary is considered one of the forefathers of modern Italy, along with Giuseppe Mazzini, Vittorio Emanuele II and Camillo Cavour.
Garibaldi’s military victories immortalized him, but his reputation largely was built on how he handled defeat in 1849. After the loss of Rome to the French fighting on behalf of Pope Pius IX (remember, complicated), Garibaldi refused to surrender and instead led a monthlong, 400-mile retreat to Ravenna.
In 2019, exactly “a hundred and seventy years and twenty-three days” after Garibaldi fled Rome with his pregnant wife, Anita, and 4,000 volunteer troops, English writer Tim Parks and his partner Eleonora walked the same route, yielding “The Hero’s Way,” part history, part travelogue.
Parks tracks the twinned treks across central Italy, one needing to elude enemy armies closing in from all sides (Garibaldi), the other striving to overcome blisters and eat vegetarian (Parks). They both get off to rough starts, with a lengthy recitation of messy military maneuvering in Rome (Garibaldi) complementing an initial stage along a freeway “through a suburban haze of carbon monoxide” (Parks).
Parks’ route is gleaned from historic accounts by participants in Garibaldi’s retreat, as well as later works of scholarship, but despite his genuinely transparent and occasionally (melo)dramatic storytelling, the only real adventures come with Garibaldi.
— Cory Oldweiler, Star Tribune
Delightful stories from an English dog-walker
If you’re a “tall, gangly, butterfingered” klutz, a job amid priceless treasures at Sotheby’s London auction house might not be the best fit. Kate MacDougall discovered that fact the expensive way when, as a 26-year-old back-office helper in 2006, she executed such maneuvers as knocking “porcelain, mid-nineteenth-century and exceptionally ugly” pigeons off her desk and spilling soup onto Persian rugs. Plus, she was bored.
Then she met a man who dog-walked “a beautiful stracciatella-colored cocker spaniel” for an actress “whose name he dropped like breadcrumbs.”
MacDougall sensed an opportunity. She handed in her notice and started a business that had yet to become mainstream, that of professional dog walker. Her ever-concerned mum gave her a list of reasons not to make the move, starting with, “This is a GHASTLY mistake.”
Yet here she is, one thriving business later and telling her story. “London’s Number One Dog Walking Agency,” a charming account of her dog-walking career, is the latest nonfiction book about off-the-beaten-path vocations, like Shaun Bythell’s diaries about running a secondhand Scottish bookshop. As with its predecessors, MacDougall’s mixes work details with portraits of eccentric customers and colleagues.
Yet the book also has touches of melancholy. It’s never lost on MacDougall that many clients are more prosperous and settled than she is. Her mum means well, but she doesn’t help when she advises her to get a proper vocation and buy household items all women need, such as extra towels and a gravy boat.
— Michael Magras, Star Tribune