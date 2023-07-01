In his latest novel, “Blue Skies,” T.C. Boyle comes up with a new variation on the literary principal of Chekhov’s gun: If a character in a Florida story acquires a pet Burmese python, sooner or later that python will eat something it shouldn’t.
“Blue Skies” is the 31st work of fiction by Boyle, a longtime California resident who’s been collecting literary prizes since he began publishing in the 1970s. Satire has often been an important element in his work, and environmental disaster a running theme, and both are at play in this ironically titled, beautifully crafted novel.
Beginning in the present day, it follows the lives of the Cullen family about a decade into the future. Father Frank, a doctor, and mom Ottilie live comfortably (well, for a while) in suburban California, and their son, Cooper, a graduate student in entomology, lives nearby.
Cooper has been fascinated with nature since he was a kid — his school nickname was Bug Boy — and he sees the world through the lens of climate change and the havoc it increasingly causes. It’s safe to say he’s obsessed, and it’s made him a sometimes-obnoxious scold about the subject.
— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times
Outlandish coming-of-age story
When Aurora Venturini’s “Cousins” won the 2007 New Novel Award from Argentina’s alternative newspaper Página/12, it seemed anachronistic. Venturini was 85 years old and had published dozens of books. She had been friendly with Evita Perón and had lived in exile in Paris. Sure, “Cousins” was new, but Venturini was larger than life. As her compatriot Mariana Enríquez writes in her introduction to Kit Maude’s rollicking new English translation of “Cousins,” “Myths gathered around [Venturini] and she actively encouraged them.”
Mythmaking can spawn a degree of freedom, so it’s unsurprising that Venturini wrote a novel wherein the protagonist “erase[s] everything” in an attempt to find salvation in solitude. “Cousins” is unabashed, treating timely themes in ways that some may find insensitive, while cautioning against the convictions that might engender such judgments.
Venturini, who died in 2015, said her bildungsroman is somewhat based on her “very freakish” family and “not very ordinary” self. The narrator, Yuna, sees the story of her rise as a painter as an “absurd dirge,” one she hopes contains recognizable experiences among its “stupid disappointments in love and death.” I see it as a portrait of the artist as a young woman, by way of David Lynch.
— Cory Oldweiler, Star Tribune
Parking: A local nuisance and global blight
You might expect a book about parking to be a snore. I did. I’ve tried to read a few in the public library. Didn’t get far.
But I have news to report. Henry Grabar’s “Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World” is not a slog; it’s a romp, packed with tales of anger, violence, theft, lust, greed, political chicanery and transportation policy gone wrong. The protagonist — and the villain — is the car. The theme is our culture’s propensity to value automobile ownership over almost everything else, and at a heavy cost.
If you own a car, you’ve got to park it somewhere. If you live in or near a city — most of us do — the consequences are all around you. Everyone already knows how fundamentally the automobile has shaped our physical environment, the residents of Los Angeles County perhaps most of all. Roads and highways are only part of it.
“Paved Paradise” sensitized me to just how profoundly parking itself has contributed to the uglification of urban life, creating, as one of Grabar’s sources puts it, “a super-mundane environment that people just want to move through.”