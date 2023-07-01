T.C. Boyle releases 31st novel

In his latest novel, “Blue Skies,” T.C. Boyle comes up with a new variation on the literary principal of Chekhov’s gun: If a character in a Florida story acquires a pet Burmese python, sooner or later that python will eat something it shouldn’t.

“Blue Skies” is the 31st work of fiction by Boyle, a longtime California resident who’s been collecting literary prizes since he began publishing in the 1970s. Satire has often been an important element in his work, and environmental disaster a running theme, and both are at play in this ironically titled, beautifully crafted novel.

