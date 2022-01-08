A father at a crossroads in 1950s Ireland
Claire Keegan, award-winning author of two collections of short stories and a novella, now gives us her best work yet. “Small Things Like These” is a short, wrenching, thoroughly brilliant novel mapping the path of one man’s conscience, its torment and vacillation between two courses of action. Either one bears a price.
It is 1985, and Bill Furlong, 39, married father of five daughters, is a fuel merchant in New Ross, County Wexford, Ireland. His mother, pregnant with him at 16 while in domestic service, was unexpectedly lucky in her employer, a Protestant widow who treated her and the child with kindness and generosity.
Though Furlong has risen from being spat upon in the schoolyard to owning a modest business, he is keenly aware it “would be the easiest thing in the world to lose everything.” Indeed, the fate his mother escaped is embodied in the nearby “training school” run by nuns for girls who, imprisoned, work in the convent’s commercial laundry.
There are murmurings in the town about what goes on there, misgivings quelled by the righteous thought that the girls are “of low character … doing penance by washing stains out of the dirty linen.”
Spare and potent, this is a remarkable story about a terrible crime and a riven conscience.
— Katherine A. Powers, Star Tribune
A collection of topical essays from Minnesota writers
Who is allowed to tell their story? Who is silenced? And what is lost when stories go untold? As the anthology “We Are Meant to Rise” shows, the effect of untold stories not only constricts the lives of those unheard, but it also allows others to assume one person’s story can represent entire communities.
The More Than A Single Story organization was founded in 2015 by Minnesota writer Carolyn Holbrook as a means to amplify the voices of Minnesota writers of color and Indigenous writers. Its aim also is to combat the stereotypes that emerge when one person’s story is seen as “representative” of an entire community.
Holbrook said the idea for her project came about when a white woman at a public reading was surprised the varied members of a panel did not share the same viewpoint. It was a shocking moment, but it inspired Holbrook to create a forum in which polyphonic voices could be heard.
Now, Holbrook and David Mura have gathered together about three dozen essays and poems that testify to the experiences of storytellers from across the region.
The pieces were written in the past two years, and COVID-19 casts its shadow on many of the stories. But it is impossible to write about life in Minnesota in 2020 without confronting the murder of George Floyd.
— Lorraine Berry, Star Tribune
Curated volume of Guthrie’s song lyrics, photos
Weighing in at more than four pounds, “Woody Guthrie: Songs and Art, Words and Wisdom” by Nora Guthrie and Robert Santelli reveals a hip social media feeling inside, tracing Woody’s life and work, including handfuls of original lyrics (many shown actual size) never before published. The classics, such as “This Land,” are here, too, sporting rips, stains and inky notes in Guthrie’s hand, lovingly reproduced. Throw in some ephemera and revealing photographs (a nude Woody and Arthur Dubinsky’s seldom-seen pictures) and this book might introduce Guthrie to a new generation seeking to sound off on the present condition of the American Spirit.
Woody’s daughter, Nora, who has safeguarded and overseen her father’s papers most of her working life, brings a clear-eyed and touching vision of her father throughout. Nora’s daughter, Anna Canoni, joins her mother and grandmother Marjorie M. Guthrie (who originally saved almost everything here) as a highly praised third-generation Guthrie-woman archivist.
Co-author Robert Santelli, who gets credit for pitching the idea of this lush cornucopia, paces the story and rounds up short essays, a poem and an interview from 21st-century voices, including performers Arlo Guthrie, Rosanne Cash and Ani DiFranco, as well as historian David Brinkley and actor Jeff Daniels.
In this substantial book … Woody’s trusty voice has indeed traveled far and faithfully in common chorus with Americans and people around the world.
— Charlie Maguire, Star Tribune