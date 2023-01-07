Revelatory exploration for those yearning for past

In the late 1990s, I worked in Prague, while eagerly exploring every cobblestone with a lightheartedness that is unrecognizable now. In the nearly quarter-century since, I’ve remained restless, seeking that which I once had in abundance: optimism, avidity and, especially, happiness.

It is difficult to overstate the recognition and relatability I felt reading Mairead Small Staid’s exceptional book-length essay “The Traces,” about her own exploration of the happiness she felt at a particular time, in a particular place. For Staid, those particulars were the fall of 2008, when she was 20 years old and studying abroad in Florence, Italy. During that semester, her mind “felt on fire,” Staid writes, and she was awed: “I wonder at my own wonder. At my own happiness, which is near constant — I wonder at this constancy.”

