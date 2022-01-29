Legendary newspaper journalist looks back
Fear not, aspiring journalists with lousy academic records. You, too, could be in danger of not graduating from high school yet still go on to help bring down a president and become one of the best-known reporters in American history. That bit of encouragement, along with a supersized helping of nostalgia for a bygone newspaper era of Linotype, phone booths and carbon paper, is among the memorable features of “Chasing History,” Carl Bernstein’s memoir about his path from copy boy to Nixonian scourge.
The history in this entertaining if occasionally dry memoir is the American history of the first half of the 1960s, starting when Bernstein began as a copy boy at his hometown Washington Star.
Readers won’t find anything here about the Watergate scandal that made Bernstein’s reputation. This is instead the story of a young man who moved from Washington to Maryland at 13 and began his career when he delivered newspapers out of a red wagon.
What follows is a tale that mixes personal history with details of the most significant events of that half-decade, as seen from the perspective of a young man who loved the “glorious chaos of typewriters” and the debris on reporters’ “institutional gunmetal” desks, from dictionaries to parimutuel betting slips.
— Michael Magras, Star Tribune
Heartfelt tale of mom and daughter in parallel universes
On May 30, 2020, German pianist Igor Levit sat down in an empty studio to play Erik Satie’s “Vexations,” a marathon work comprising 840 repetitions of the same few lines. With performances taking upwards of 20 hours, “Vexations” usually is played, when played at all, by a relay of pianists. Levit’s solo performance was a “silent scream,” he said, both for a world suffering through a pandemic and for artists whose future suddenly seemed precarious.
Anticipating the challenges, Levit told the New Yorker: “There will be ups, there will be downs, there will be devastation, there will joy, there will be literal pain. … At some point, you lose the perspective of time — like now. You lose the perspective of an end — like now. I think at some point I will lose the hope that this will ever end — like now. Maybe I won’t make it. It’s just about surviving. Like now.”
I thought of Levit’s comments often while reading “Present Tense Machine,” Gunnhild Øyehaug’s heartfelt and heartbreaking new novel in which “Vexations” plays a pivotal role, as unifying force between parallel worlds, metaphor for the myriad permutations of language and manifestation of the repetitive vicissitudes, captured by Levit, of life itself.
— Cory Oldweiler, Star Tribune
Virtuosic debut collection of short stories
Fiona and Jane, the dual protagonists of Jean Chen Ho’s virtuosic debut collection of short stories, have been best friends since second grade. In alternating perspectives, the book follows the arc of their relationship during 30 years, from their childhood to their mid-30s, painting a tender portrait of female friendship in all its complexity and depth.
The girls, both Taiwanese American, grow up together in the suburbs of Los Angeles. Fiona, bookish and beautiful and full of ambition, seems destined from an early age to leave Southern California and does eventually move to New York City to attend law school. Meanwhile, Jane remains in L.A., working odd jobs and partying while trying to make it as a television writer.
As the duo moves through the milestones of adulthood — relationships and breakups, career changes, the loss of a parent, the birth of a child — Ho adeptly and insightfully traces the changing contours of their relationship. While they occasionally grow apart, Fiona and Jane always return to one another, each the other’s constant, unwavering lodestar. Ho’s writing is so vivid, witty and warm that after finishing “Fiona and Jane,” readers will miss these characters like their own best friends.
— Mike Alberti, Star Tribune