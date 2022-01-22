Evison deftly weaves stories of present and past
The passengers aboard the Amtrak Coast Starlight are bound for Seattle. Strangers on a train, they will be affected by an accident that will derail plans and upend lives. Jonathan Evison’s “Small World” features some of the standard elements of a disaster plot: All of the characters have their own reasons for being on that train, and readers learn for some of them, the stakes are high.
There’s the high school basketball phenom on his way to a tournament full of recruiters, the abused woman fleeing her husband, the couple trying to entertain their bored kids with a trip to the big city and the engineer on his last run before retirement who is preoccupied by his troubled relationship with his daughter.
But Evison complicates and enriches the narrative by providing not only a back story for each of his passengers but a historical explanation for why each of them is here. In many ways, his characters represent archetypical stories, but they are infused with humanity in his capable hands. While one set of stories are all taking place on the train in 2019, the others all occur in mid-19th-century America.
— Lorraine Berry, Star Tribune
Sisters were 4 and 6 when sent to Auschwitz
While “Always Remember Your Name” is affecting, this memoir by sisters Andra and Tatiani Bucci has a hopeful ending.
“We were and are a rarity: two children who survived Birkenau.”
The sisters are among only about 50 children of an estimated 230,000 sent to the concentration camp whose lives didn’t end there.
Not only did they survive, the two still are alive. Now in their 80s, the sisters share their experiences in schools, even traveling back to Auschwitz with groups of students because “looking into the eyes of the young people who are listening to us, we find that hope returns, immediately.”
Andra and Tatiana are not professional writers; this is not a literary masterpiece. Its strength is in their recollections, told simply in their words.
The two were born in Fiume, in what is now Croatia but was then part of Italy. Their father was Catholic; their mother Jewish. Tatiana was 6 and Andra 4 when they, along with their mother, aunt and cousin Sergio, were arrested and sent to Birkenau, the largest part of the Auschwitz complex, on April 4, 1944.
— Laura McCallum, Star Tribune
Finding a wedding date proves tricky
If Lizzie Damilola Blackburn’s debut novel, “Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband?” was to become a TV sitcom, it could run episode after episode, season after season, without losing steam on story material. Cheeky and entertaining, the novel, which spans just six months in the chaotic life of its British-Nigerian protagonist Yinka, packs in a whole lot of cross-cultural drama and social commentary with an easy-going, conversational style.
Add romantic and professional mishaps and complicated relationships among four Black women living in England, two of whom are Yinka’s cousins, and you have the makings of comedic gold.
Don’t be fooled by the novel’s slow, somewhat clunky start. A festive baby shower for Yinka’s sister turns into religious prayers, one by Aunty Debby for Yinka to find a huzband, which the book defines as “a nonexistent man in a nonexistent marriage whose whereabouts is often asked, usually by Nigerian mums and aunties of single British-Nigerian women.”
For Yinka, only 31, single and financially independent, there is a lot of the conventional and traditional imported from Nigeria to scoff at here. But like most societal and familial pressure, it all can exact a psychological toll on a young person.
— Angela Ajayi, Star Tribune