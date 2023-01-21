That title could apply to virtually all of the 23 cozy, lyrical novels Alexander McCall Smith has written about Botswana’s Precious Ramotswe, but it’s particularly applicable to this one, in which the subject is frequently furnishings.
Colleague Grace Makutsi’s husband runs a furniture store that will go under unless Precious and Grace can figure out how his deals on armchairs are being undercut by a shady competitor. Back at the office, Grace dreams of a bigger role at the No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency and, to go with it, plans to have her desk enlarged so it outranks her boss.’ They’re the kinds of low-stakes problems that the “Ladies” usually tackle — if anyone gets murdered in Gaborone, we never hear about it — but, as in all of the books featuring the resourceful women, the cases hint at sweetly sensible lessons about learning to get along with each other.
— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune
Don’t miss 4th murder mystery installment
“The Twist of a Knife” is Anthony Horowitz’s fourth book in the series featuring himself (or a caricature of himself) and a taciturn detective, Daniel Hawthorne. This one doesn’t follow the same formula as the previous three, in which Hawthorne solves a murder and Horowitz tags along, hoping to write a successful novel about it all but in actuality just sort of mucking things up.
In this one, Horowitz turns Hawthorne down for a fourth collaboration — and then realizes he needs Hawthorne’s help when an obnoxious theater critic is murdered and Horowitz finds himself a suspect.
There’s a very Agatha Christie vibe to this novel, which takes place in London with side visits to charming English villages with vicars, and which ends with all the suspects gathered together in a room as Hawthorne dramatically reveals who did it.
All the clues were there. So did I solve it? I did not. But Hawthorne did, and maybe that’s enough.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
Historian charts the rise of the U.S. environmental movement
In 1969, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland caught fire. Lead — a leading cause of kidney and brain damage — was a key ingredient in gasoline and spewed out of tailpipes around the country. DDT was a widely used pesticide. And nuclear bombs were tested above ground in Nevada.
Welcome to the age of Aquarius.
If this seems unfamiliar, it is exactly why historian Douglas Brinkley’s “Silent Spring Revolution” is so important. We can’t let time heal the memory of old environmental wounds.
This doorstopper of a book, however, is more than just a reminder of how deeply the country was buried in an ecological dumpster. It’s also an inspirational tome, one that shows how a few dedicated people can take on the status quo and create meaningful change.
“It was Rachel Carson, full stop, who in an urgent, visceral way sparked an eco revolution,” Brinkley writes.
View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information and the name of who is submitting the photo.