It was like a bad fairy tale: the princes and the peeved.
The tale of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started as a storybook romance. But somewhere along the way, it dissolved into testy arguments and family feuds. Tom Bower’s “Revenge” goes into the ugly details.
He thinks he knows who to blame, too. Although the book’s full title is “Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors,” Markle is the book’s real subject — and its snarky author’s target.
In 2020, the couple decided the only thing to do was turn their backs on all of it. They would give up any role as “working royals,” Harry declared.
The couple has since settled in California, where they spend their time on multi-media business deals, a charitable foundation, and their two small children. And what have they left behind in England? Only bad feelings, insists Bower. He coldly sums up Markle as a “merciless opportunist.”
Still, Bower admits, she has a unique strength: The “good fortune,” he writes, to be incapable of feeling guilt.
— Jacqueline Cutler, New York Daily News
Photographer documents struggle for women’s suffrage
In early 20th century Britain, heroic women risked their lives to win voting rights, and men defied death by launching expeditions to the Antarctic. On the surface, these historic struggles don’t appear to have much in common, yet Henriette Lazaridis, author of “The Clover House,” seamlessly links them in “Terra Nova,” a literary novel that highlights their common denominator: how far men and women will go to achieve their goals.
Three characters connect these divergent plot lines: Viola Colfax, an ambitious photojournalist who wants to create photos that “astonish,” and two polar explorers: her husband, Edward Heywoud, and photographer James Watts.
Yet the characters aren’t created equally. Viola and the suffragettes are more richly developed. The explorers’ bravery is never in doubt, but we only get to know them through the stereotypical masculine behaviors of the time. Britain cheered the men as they trudged toward the South Pole. Women pressing for the vote needed no one’s approval as they marched toward the future.
— Carol Memmott, Star Tribune
Compelling novel of woman confronting past
In 2006, John Boyne’s novel “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” broadened the minds and broke the hearts of thousands of young readers — and more than a few old ones, as well. The Irish writer’s bestseller told of the friendship between Shmuel, a Jewish boy in Auschwitz, and Bruno, the young son of the concentration camp commandant. Boyne’s take on the Final Solution consisted of flashes of light in engulfing darkness — humanity amid barbarity — which made for an unsettling yet riveting read.
Boyne’s latest novel, “All the Broken Places,” is not so much a follow-up as a spinoff, and one that is aimed squarely at adults. Its narrator is 91-year-old widow Gretel Fernsby. “You’re a dark horse,” someone tells her. “Darker than most,” is her reply. For Gretel is Bruno’s sister. Haunted by his death and scarred by her father’s war crimes, she has lived a life of grief and guilt, spending large parts of it on the move and under assumed names.
This is a powerful page-turner, a novel that tackles complex issues while keeping its reader utterly gripped.
