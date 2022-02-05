Moving novel about love’s power to fight despair
“To Paradise,” Hanya Yanagihara’s ambitious follow-up to “A Little Life,” a National Book Award finalist, is an epic in size and scope. The novel is divided into three books, each featuring characters with the same names living in the same house in New York City but in different dystopian eras.
In Book One, “Washington Square,” Yanagihara envisions an alternate 19th-century history for the U.S.
But David cannot quite imagine a future with the elderly, sweet but dull man, Charles Griffith, chosen for him by his grandfather. Instead he is drawn to Edward, an impoverished but clever man around his own age. Channeling both Henry James and Edith Wharton, this section focuses on a man of privilege bridling against the conventions of his era in order to feel real love, perhaps to his peril.
Book Two, “Lipo-Wao-Nahele,” most closely resembles actual U.S. history.
Book Three, “Zone Eight,” is a suspenseful and terrifying glimpse of a future New York City set amid endless waves of pandemics.
Ultimately, the novel is a cri de coeur about the revolutionary power of love and choice to fight oppression and despair.
— May-lee Chai, Star Tribune
Laura Lippman aces the short form in ‘Seasonal Work’
Laura Lippman’s new book, “Seasonal Work,” is a short story collection. Some writers are good at novels but not short stories (or the other way around); Lippman aces both.
She tells us in her afterword that, except for “Just One More,” a newly written novella that closes the book, its 11 short stories were written between 2007 and 2019 on request for different collections. She could have fooled me. They all read as variations on a theme, girls and women trying to fight back in a world that often doesn’t value them.
And they put on display Lippman’s skill at crafting suspense, her way of dropping a detail deep into the story that skews the reader’s perspective a little — or a lot.
The title story is a compelling example. Its first-person narrator, whose name is Kathy (or maybe not), seems like a typical 14-year-old, worried about “a zit between my brows that looked like a third eye.”
The last two stories, “Slow Burner” and “Just One More,” are both about women in once-happy, now disintegrating marriages. Lippman traces their psychological states in excruciatingly realistic detail as they discover, deny and finally deal with their husbands’ betrayals, with very different outcomes.
— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times
A sublime, erudite memoir of grief, love
Near the end of “Lost & Found,” her sublime, compassionate new memoir, Kathryn Schulz revisits the myth of Eros, the sickly, lonely son of Aphrodite, and his younger brother, Anteros, conceived as a kind of caretaker. These gods embodied the push-pull of profound loss and transformative love, and it’s this kinetic tension that pulses throughout her brilliant book.
Schulz structures “Lost & Found” as a triptych, its three sections named in the title. “Lost” is an intimate theater-in-the-round. In Schulz’s telling, her childhood and adolescence in suburban Cleveland were charmed, proof of a happy marriage between a charismatic, insatiably curious lawyer and his punctilious, steady-as-she-goes wife.
Schulz tenderly ushers us into her Eden — baseball games, misguided vacations, “the novels of Edith Wharton” — with her father as mentor. But his health crises mounted into a years-long downward spiral; when he died in his mid-70s Schulz was stunned by the black hole of her own grief.
“Being his daughter now is like holding one of those homemade tin-can telephones with no tin can on the other end of the string,” she writes.
“Lost & Found” concludes on a jubilant note, an unabashed ode to joy. Schulz grounds us, as all great writers must, in the world.
— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune