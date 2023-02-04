Novel told through corporate memos

Please be advised: The “Workflow Specialist,” here at Quest Industries, has concerns. “Outdated paper files,” he warns us, have left most cubicles “filled with highly flammable corporate twaddle … certifiable fire hazards.” High time employees got rid of their “paper flotsam,” but a reader knows better. Without that flotsam, we wouldn’t have this delightful grab-bag of a fiction, American business at its most bonkers, told entirely via interoffice memoranda.

The novel, “Please Be Advised: A Novel in Memos” is Christine Sneed’s third, and she’s also published award-winning short fiction, but she’s never taken such a freewheeling approach. Speaking through the communiques that plague office life, she develops a choral plague story; it’s a very bad year for Quest, based somewhere in Chicago and, till now, “the world’s leading purveyor of collapsible … office supplies.” As the company’s troubles mount, too, we learn to recognize its most distinctive voices.

