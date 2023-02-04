...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 3
"Please Be Advised: A Novel in Memos" by Christine Sneed. (7.13 Books/TNS)
Please be advised: The “Workflow Specialist,” here at Quest Industries, has concerns. “Outdated paper files,” he warns us, have left most cubicles “filled with highly flammable corporate twaddle … certifiable fire hazards.” High time employees got rid of their “paper flotsam,” but a reader knows better. Without that flotsam, we wouldn’t have this delightful grab-bag of a fiction, American business at its most bonkers, told entirely via interoffice memoranda.
The novel, “Please Be Advised: A Novel in Memos” is Christine Sneed’s third, and she’s also published award-winning short fiction, but she’s never taken such a freewheeling approach. Speaking through the communiques that plague office life, she develops a choral plague story; it’s a very bad year for Quest, based somewhere in Chicago and, till now, “the world’s leading purveyor of collapsible … office supplies.” As the company’s troubles mount, too, we learn to recognize its most distinctive voices.
That’s the plot, a classic switcheroo, but gone crazy. Sneed has seized on the way personal quirks sneak into our professional lives and blown it sky-high, giving us memos rife with sex, slapstick and magic.
— John Domini, Star Tribune
Wildly entertaining third tale of Pentecost, Parker
One day in January 1947, a kidnapper snatches a baby from its pram in Central Park. He demands a ransom of $10,000 and warns the parents against contacting the police: “We have people everywhere.”
It becomes a case for Lillian Pentecost, “the greatest detective in New York City,” and her sidekick, Willowjean “Will” Parker. When the kidnapper collects the cash from the drop location, Will steps out of a nearby phone booth and trails him and floors him, before bundling him into a cab where her boss sits waiting. The man won’t talk but Lillian is one step ahead with a deal — and a double-cross — which ensures the baby’s safe return and the kidnapper’s swift arrest.
Stephen Spotswood hooks us with this slick and exciting opener to his third novel featuring his crime-fighting duo. The first chapter turns out to be a mere teaser. “Secrets Typed in Blood” gets properly underway when Holly Quick, a writer for the pulp magazine Strange Crimes, turns up at the door of Pentecost and Parker Investigations. “Somebody is stealing my murders,” she tells the pair.
— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune
New book details music’s backstage battles
All you need is lawyers.
Sure, rock stars wail about love onstage. Offstage, though, they rail. Often it’s against bandmates and in lawsuits. Ken McNab’s “You Started It: Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Most Notorious and Bitter Feuds” details these battles.
They usually spring from three different yet expected gripes: You’re getting more money than I am. You’re getting more respect than I am. You’re getting more action than I am.
The most common feud, unsurprisingly, seems to be over cash. In other groups, sex sometimes sparked disagreements, but rarely threatened the band itself. Musicians tried to honor a “what-happens-on-tour-stays-on-tour” policy.
However, that wasn’t possible in Fleetwood Mac.
It was also a reminder that the closer the relationships, the more painful — and potentially explosive — the disagreements. The bonds didn’t have to be romantic; family members in the Beach Boys and the Kinks often turned on each other, infuriated.
Sibling rivalry reached Cain-and-Abel levels, though, with Noel and Liam Gallagher, the brothers behind Oasis. The two men apparently had nothing good to say about each other.
But just because you can make music, doesn’t mean you can talk, or understand how to create true harmony.
View reader-submitted photos of local people, organizations and events. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information and the name of the person submitting the photo.