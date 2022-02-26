New cautionary tale of the meme-stock bubble
Remember last year, when bros in their bedrooms ganged up on the Robinhood app, pumped meme stocks like GameStop to absurd heights, got crazy rich and beat Wall Street at its own game?
If that’s the way you remember it, you’re wrong — although you can be forgiven, given how much of the media played the story like David v. Goliath, the little guy wielding a social media slingshot to stick it to the man.
Spencer Jakab sets the record straight in his new book, “The Revolution that Wasn’t: GameStop, Reddit, and the Fleecing of Small Investors.” Some little guys did get rich. Most lost their money and many saw their entire savings cleared out, meager as they might have been. But guess who profited most from the meme stock craze? That’s right — Wall Street.
Everyone knows how bubble stock stories like this usually end, but Jakab moves this particular morality play into new territory. His thrumming narrative paints a post-COVID picture of American greed driven by social media and a variety of accomplices: addictive, pervasive technology; click-bait media; generational resentment; clueless and craven politicians; feckless regulators; billionaires who use Twitter to manipulate markets; and much more.
— Russ Mitchell, Los Angeles Times
Manguso builds chilly coming-of-age story out of vignettes
Lean and crisp, making a judicious use of its ample white space, Sarah Manguso’s debut novel, “Very Cold People,” continues in the exacting vein of biting perfectionism and a zealous commitment to brevity.
Told in a series of vignettes set in the snowy and covetous fictional town of Waitsfield, Masschusetts, this brief novel follows its protagonist, Ruthie, as she comes of age under the frigid parenting of her housewife Jewish-American mother and accountant Italian-American father, as well as the predatory attentions of male teachers, coaches, relatives and doctors. Waitsfield is a place where “on winter mornings, the light spread like a watery broth over the landscape” and where wealth and whiteness are rarely called by those names, even as they tower atop a hierarchy that puts anything else in a position of shame mingled with aspiration.
With glacial precision and mordant wit, Manguso delineates a milieu in which class and gender get silenced by lip service to the American dream. Ruthie’s mother hangs “antique prints of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln on the walls as if we lived inside a schoolgirl’s report,” making sure Ruthie understands that these figures are “more important than anyone in my family.”
Short as it is, “Very Cold People” feels monumental: an icy cenotaph for a not-so-distant past.
— Kathleen Rooney, Star Tribune
Historian Jack Davis flies high with ‘Bald Eagle’
Naturalist William Bartram called it “an execrable tyrant: he supports his assumed dignity and grandeur by rapine and violence.” Benjamin Franklin judged it to be “a bird of bad moral character” who “does not get his living honestly.” And John James Audubon (who knew something about killing birds) called it “the dreaded enemy of the feathered race.”
What is this villain on wings? The bald eagle, America’s national bird.
Whoops, no. Officially, we have no national bird. That’s just the first of the myths busted in Jack E. Davis’ splendid new book, “The Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America’s Bird.” Davis, a professor of environmental history at the University of Florida, won the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for his last book, “The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea.”
Both that book and this one are histories at once sweeping and detailed, focused on a single subject but using it to tell a much broader story, in this case the relationship of the bird to the history and culture of the American people.
Davis debunks myths such as the stories surrounding the selection process of the bird by Benjamin Franklin. He also notes that, majestic as it looks, a full-grown bald eagle weighs only about 14 pounds.
— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times