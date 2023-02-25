Sisters try to heal childhood wounds

Laura Zigman offers a modern take on the bonds of sisterhood in “Small World,” a novel about siblings whose difficult childhood has morphed them into emotionally challenged adults who lack the ability to have normal relationships.

Zigman is a noted raconteur of stories about families. In “Separation Anxiety” and “Dating Big Bird” she shows a rare ability to write freshly and empathetically about our need for strong connections. “Small World” may be her most personal work. The story of a family that includes a child with disabilities is dedicated to her sister Sheryl, who died when she was 7, and Laura was 3.

