Tales from dark side that arrive at the perfect (kind of) time
We’re only one-fifth of the way through the 21st century, and we already have had more than our share of monsters. They’ve been metaphorical ones, of course, but at this point, a literal kraken could make an appearance in Lake Minnetonka, and no one would bat an eye.
So, do we really need to read about even more mythical creatures? In her wonderful new short story collection, “Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century,” author Kim Fu proves the answer is yes. It’s an endlessly entertaining bestiary from one of the country’s most exciting practitioners of fiction.
There’s nothing to fault in this book; it’s an endlessly inventive collection from a real talent. In one story, a character notes people are “living in a paradise,” because “the recent past was worse, the future would almost certainly be worse, and the present was worse for most other people, living elsewhere.”
Welcome to the 21st century, Fu seems to be saying in this dark, clever book. Welcome to paradise.
— Michael Schaub, Star Tribune
Richly rewarding book narrated by novel that survived Nazis’ book-burning
Occasionally, a plucky author will take the ultimate creative risk and employ an inanimate object to tell a tale. Hugo Hamilton has done just that for his 10th novel. “The Pages” is narrated by a book — not just any book but one that has survived, and borne witness to, a dark chapter of 20th-century history.
This isn’t only about Lena’s German adventures. Other stories expertly dovetail or run parallel with them. Hamilton recounts Lena’s upbringing and traces the paths followed by members of her family; he weaves in episodes from real life, dramatizing Roth’s reversal of fortune and transition into a rootless, rudderless refugee, “a man with no borders,” and his wife, Friederike’s, mental health decline and tragic fate; and he lets the book, his unique narrator, divulge its contents and its experiences.
So many narrative voices jostling for attention could have proved shrill and disorienting. In fact, their differing tones and textures imbue the proceedings with variety and complexity. This multifaceted novel about belonging, oppression and the enduring power of storytelling is brilliantly ingenious and utterly absorbing.
— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune
Sweating for centuries: A long history of exercise
Run for your life. And swim, bike and walk for it, too.
Of course, if you don’t want to stick around for a healthy old age, don’t sweat it. Just don’t do it. You’ll get to the end a lot faster. But for thousands of years, people have known perspiration plus persistence results in a longer, happier life.
It’s a simple fact: Workouts work.
But it’s a complicated story, as Bill Hayes recounts in “Sweat: A History of Exercise.” He’s well suited to it, too. Hayes is dedicated to his workouts and has written about health-related topics, including insomnia. As the partner of the late Dr. Oliver Sacks, he knew a truly dedicated fitness buff. (Sacks’ favorite workout? Swimming all the way around City Island.)
Yet thousands of years ago, exercise didn’t exist as a concept. If you ran, it was to flee from what wanted to kill you. If you swam, it was so you wouldn’t drown. These weren’t hobbies but life skills. This book takes readers through the journey of physicality.
— Jacqueline Cutler, New York Daily News