Propulsive masterpiece of Sri Lankan war

V.V. Ganeshananthan knows how to grab the reader’s attention and hold it in her propulsive second novel, “Brotherless Night.”

The story follows the Sri Lankan Civil War (1983-2009) between the Tamil Tigers and the government’s Sinhalese majority forces. It is also the story of Sashi’s family, members of the Tamil ethnic minority, and how they have been torn apart by the war and the events leading up to it.

