A love story to Galloway and its cattle
“Galloway: Life in a Vanishing Landscape” is Patrick Laurie’s elegy to Galloway, his birthplace, a rugged, forgotten region on the southwest coast of Scotland. For centuries it was known for Galloway cattle, a slow-growing breed prized for its flesh, hardy beasts that thrived on the tough, wiry grass of the hills. The breed’s existence was threatened, however, by the ruthless efficiencies of modern commercial animal husbandry, as well as measures taken against foot-and-mouth disease, resulting in the disappearance of more than 20 native breeds of livestock in Britain from 1900-73.
Still, the Galloway survived in small herds kept by admirers. One of these is the author’s, and this is his account of establishing it, a quixotic tale of determination, endurance and wonder. Sharing center stage with the thick-coated, fluffy-eared Galloway is Laurie’s beloved curlew, the elegant curve-beaked shore bird whose call, for him, is the sound of his childhood.
To the modern, profit-oriented eye, Galloway was a complete waste of space — until it was found suitable for commercial forestry. Now, dark, deadening, industrial conifer plantations for pulpwood increasingly cover its hills and moors, replacing the fields and tough, scrubby growth where birds once nested.
— Katherine A. Powers, Star Tribune
Historian broadens our understanding of American Revolution
In his meticulously researched, beautifully calibrated “Liberty Is Sweet,” historian Woody Holton adds necessary nuance to the cause of the American Revolution, building on Dunmore and other stories previously marginalized (or invisible) in our narrative of the nation’s birth while illuminating a collective yearning to form a more perfect union.
The Proclamation doused fuel on the spontaneous uprisings in the Southern colonies, kindling fear among slaveholders such as Thomas Jefferson and George Washington. But as Holton cautions with respect to the colonists’ embargoes of British goods, “the boycotters’ equal emphasis on economic and political concerns should warn us against any effort to explain the American Revolution in strictly ideological terms.”
This underpins one of Holton’s many critical insights: The colonies were diverse in their self-interests and diffuse in their alliances with one another. Trade agreements, land speculation, slavery, taxation and the Intolerable Acts all fanned the military uprisings in 1775. Imports, in particular, tipped the scale. As Holton notes, “Years later, John Adams would write, ‘I know not why we should blush to confess that molasses was an essential ingredient in American independence.’”
— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune
A potent novel of art, sex and grief during a pandemic
Sarah Hall, an accomplished British writer, has published several novels set in distinct historical eras. Her latest is something different — it’s as topical as fiction gets.
In “Burntcoat,” a merciless virus has paralyzed the planet. Hall’s sixth novel, with its quarantines, variants and “domestic death behind closed curtains,” only could be more current if it were serialized on social media.
This, of course, won’t appeal to readers who would rather think about anything but our own very real global-health disaster. But those who give “Burntcoat” a try will find Hall has crafted a harrowing and memorable vision of decay, collapse and recovery.
Set in a near-future England, the story is narrated by Edith Harkness, a 59-year-old artist. As she prepares a sculpture to memorialize the dead, Edith recalls her life’s seminal moments.
“Burntcoat” is powerful and generally well constructed. Read it tomorrow or a decade from now — either way, it will convey a palpable sense of what it feels like to be alive in 2021, another grueling year shaped by an epochal crisis.
— Kevin Canfield, Star Tribune