Sharon Gless reveals road to Hollywood in new memoir
As many parts as Sharon Gless has played on TV, she’s played more in real life.
“I’ve been called a poor relative, a rich kid, a spinster, impudent, naïve, funny, darling, boring, fat,” she writes in “Apparently There Were Complaints,” her memoir. “I’ve been called a gay icon, a political liberal, a home wrecker, a sack of potatoes and a drunk.”
It gets to her.
“A more tough-skinned person would have ignored all of these labels,” she admits. “I’m many things, but tough-skinned isn’t one of them.”
With her book, Gless sets the record straight.
But whatever her questions about herself, she is sure of what’s important and that was reinforced writing her book.
Acting remains a calling. After 30 years, her marriage remains “hope-filled and heated, charmed and very challenging.”
Working on this book has allowed her to take stock.
“I realized that I have seldom felt as though I belonged,” she writes. “The only time I was sure of myself was when I was playing someone else.”
She has played many people on screen, she says — and contains just as many off.
But “It’s okay,” she jokes. “I’m in therapy.”
— Jacqueline Cutler, New York Daily News
New Picoult novel inspired by lockdown
March 13, 2020. The first words of Jodi Picoult’s novel strike dread or at least trepidation. Do we really want to relive those disorienting, soul-crushing first days of the shutdown felt around the world?
“Wish You Were Here” doesn’t shy away from the devastation of COVID-19 — but it’s simply the springboard, born of Picoult’s enforced isolation, for a tale of self-discovery. The aforementioned date of infamy is the day Diana O’Toole’s boyfriend, Finn, informs her that as a New York City doctor, he can’t possibly take their planned getaway to the Galapagos Islands. But “you should still go,” he tells her, words that will haunt.
Whether this is a good idea is largely ignored. And so Diana jets off the next day, leaving behind Finn, her ailing mother and her job as a rising star at Sotheby’s. Maybe the journey to the exotic unknown will help gloss over her failure to procure a coveted Toulouse-Lautrec from the enigmatic Kotomi Ito (who bears more than a passing likeness to a certain musician who broke up the Beatles).
Picoult abandons her usual stylistic tricks — except for one big one — and it makes for a satisfying and thought-provoking narrative of a woman whose entire ecosystem has shifted.
— Cynthia Dickison, Star Tribune
An adventure of a lifetime in bookselling
“A ghost story” is how Gary Goodman characterizes his memoir “The Last Bookseller: A Life in the Rare Book Trade,” and there is a whiff of sepia among its pages. It is, after all, about a way of making a living that has changed dramatically in recent years, thanks to the internet, but it’s also a swashbuckling tale of thieves and forgers, a man who would be king, celebrities and the never-ending search for gold — in this case, books, rare ones, and the lengths some will go to acquire them.
Goodman is a bit disingenuous when he tries to refute this: “Most bookseller memoirs are about finding a pamphlet by Edgar Allan Poe at the bottom of a coal chute and selling it for a half a million dollars. Not this one.” His career might have been an accident, one he stumbled into in 1982, when he bought a “dismal hole” of a secondhand bookstore on St. Paul’s East Side, but knowing nothing about books didn’t stop him from having the adventure of a lifetime.
Goodman is quick to point out “some of the most educated and honorable people I have ever met were in the book business, but some of the most unsavory and illiterate were book people, too.”
— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune