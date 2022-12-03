‘Big Bang Theory’ equation for unlikely sitcom success
Sheldon Cooper used the word when he had a victory.
Jessica Radloff could use it about her book, “The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series.”
All too often, definitive and inside compendiums are neither. In this case, Radloff delivers an oral history that’s an exhaustive dive into the 279 episodes (and one unaired pilot) of the beloved sitcom that ran on CBS from 2006-19.
“A show like ‘The Big Bang Theory’ is not supposed to be a mainstream success,” Radloff begins. “Not when the two lead characters are a theoretical physicist and an experimental physicist. Or when episodes involved the Born-Oppenheimer approximation and Schrödinger’s Cat. Or when a lot of attention is paid to whiteboards and theorems.”
During the series’ run, Radloff wrote some 150 articles about it. She’s Glamour’s senior West Coast editor and had all of the actors and executive producers’ cooperation in this. So during two years, Radloff did scores of interviews and wove them into a hefty book.
It might be surprising there are 528 pages worth of material. Yet, there are enough anecdotes and stories from the cast and the executives to sustain it.
— Jacqueline Cutler, New York Daily News
A superb portrait of Samuel Adams
Biographers of America’s Founding Fathers generally have mountains of material to choose from — public documents, colonial newspapers, private diaries and letters that reveal the private man behind the public face. But for her new book “The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams,” Stacy Schiff, a Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer with a taste for elusive subjects (Cleopatra, Salem’s witches), has chosen a Founding Father who took care not to leave a paper trail.
Samuel Adams, whose battle with the British began years before most colonists even thought of independence, was a hunted man. He burned his correspondence. He wrote under pseudonyms. He plotted in private. The track of his life is “a flicker and a dash, a vapor trail. Even in his letters he seems to have one foot out the door,” she writes. One historian dubbed Samuel Adams America’s first covert agent. The British might have had another word for it — terrorist.
As a biography, “The Revolutionary” is incomplete, but as a portrait of an activist, it’s superb. With his way with words, his skill at bending the truth and his unrelenting focus, Samuel Adams resembles nothing more than a 21st century operative, working the networks, masterminding the narrative, plotting mayhem. Samuel Adams made a revolution. We are still living with the outcome.
— Mary Ann Gwinn, Star Tribune
A bold, mind-bending novel in which a mystery man lodges with an idiosyncratic family
John Banville’s novels come and go, but not all of his characters depart with them. Some remain in limbo and then return with a new lease on life in a sequel or next installment in a series. In his latest novel, “The Singularities,” the Booker winner tries something more ambitious by bringing back diverse characters from disparate books and letting them intermingle. As they do so, they find themselves navigating a warped reality made up of various possibilities and blasts from the past.
A “mystery man” calling himself Felix Mordaunt is released from prison after doing 25 years for murder. It becomes clear that he is really Freddie Montgomery, who first showed his face in Banville’s 1989 novel “The Book of Evidence.” Keen to make a new start but also to reconnect with his childhood, he turns up at the door of the Irish country house he grew up in — only to discover it is in new hands and has a new name. Felix ingratiates himself with the present owners, the Godleys (from Banville’s 2009 book, “The Infinities”), who give him a job and a roof over his head.
— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune