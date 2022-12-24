Sweeping, erudite story of cells

Rhodes Scholar, renowned oncologist, contributor to the New Yorker and the New York Times. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Siddhartha Mukherjee devotes the bulk of “The Song of the Cell” to our physical selves, from that fusion of sperm and egg to a proliferation of daughters, numbered in the tens of trillions, forming bones and organs, the many regulatory systems that sustain us. He riffs beautifully on caretakers like white-blood cells as well as haywire malignancies that defy treatment.

He lightens dense, arcane science with revelatory anecdotes sprinkled with memoir: In his chapter on neurons, for instance, he writes poignantly of his depressive episode in 2017, “Depression is a flaw in love. But more fundamentally, perhaps, it is also a flaw in how neurons respond — slowly — to neurotransmitters. It is not just a wiring issue ... but rather a cellular disorder — of a signal, instigated by neurotransmitters, that somehow malfunctions and creates a dysfunctional state. ... It is a flaw in our cells that becomes a flaw in love.”

