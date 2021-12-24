Lush serves up a caffeinated cozy
On Devil’s Beach, yoga just might get you murdered.
Devil’s Beach, a fictional barrier island off Florida’s west coast, is the setting of “Cold Brew Corpse,” the new mystery by Tara Lush and the second in her Coffee Lover’s series after “Grounds for Murder.”
Lush, whose real name is Tamara Lush, has published several erotic romances and now has added this series of cozy mysteries.
“Cold Brew Corpse: begins right after “Grounds for Murder” ends, just after main character and narrator Lana Lewis triumphs in a barista competition (after solving the murder of her star barista a few days before).
Lana grew up on Devil’s Beach but only recently has returned after seeing her marriage collapse and (bigger loss) being laid off from her beloved job as a crime reporter for a Miami newspaper.
She wouldn’t know what to do with herself if not for Perkatory, the coffee shop founded by her late mother in Devil’s Beach’s quaint business district. She’s thrown herself into running the business, with considerable success — tourists and locals alike crowd the shop for its beachy ambiance and outstanding cold brew coffee.
And then there is perhaps the most stubborn mystery of all: Why does her fabulous cold brew suddenly taste like dishwater?
— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times
A bloody roadmap of America’s worst murders
Even the most clever killer can slip up somewhere. A footprint in the flower bed, a fingerprint on a doorknob, a strand of hair by the body — something always is left behind.
Adam Selzer’s “Murder Maps USA: Crime Scenes Revisited” details dozens of these stray clues and the killers they helped catch.
Or didn’t. Not every real-life detective is a TV show, able to close every case. These crimes are revisited, not necessarily solved. Although Selzer details more than 75 years of murders, some cases remain ice cold.
Want to play detective? Examine accompanying forensic evidence — from bloody murder weapons to grisly crime-scene photos — and see if you can spot something the original cops didn’t.
Not that the police who first responded had it easy. Selzer’s book focuses on murders committed between 1865 and 1939. Laboring decades before DNA analysis and computer databases, investigators faced tough work without today’s technology.
“Criminology” wasn’t even a word until 1885, and some of the new science’s practitioners were outright quacks.
Still, scientific breakthroughs like fingerprints and ballistics helped push police work forward. They also helped polish the image of police officers, who were often slammed as lazy and corrupt.
— Jacqueline Cutler, New York Daily News
How Betty White has stayed golden
Betty White has been a TV star as long as there’s been TV.
Hired by a pioneering L.A. broadcaster, she made her tube debut in February 1939. Standing under hot lights in a primitive sixth-floor studio, the teen performed a number from “The Merry Widow.”
But the experimental transmission beat NBC’s first broadcast from the New York World’s Fair by two months. And it marked the official beginning of a career that would carry the perky performer through several hit TV series and eight Emmys.
So far.
As Ray Richmond’s “Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life” suggests, the 99-year-old isn’t done yet.
White’s in the Guinness Book of World Records, having “appeared as a regular or recurring player on more shows than any actress in prime-time history.”
It’s a medium she continues to enliven. And why not? She’s still having almost as good of a time acting as audiences experience watching her.
“I can claim one thing I don’t know anyone else can claim, and I do it wholeheartedly,” she said in 1995, as she was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame. “Nobody — nobody — has had more fun in this world doing what they do for a living than I have.”
— Jacqueline Cutler, New York Daily News