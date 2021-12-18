Lyrically spare look at how we tell each other’s stories
In her 2019 debut, “Walking on the Ceiling,” Aysegul Savas deftly probed the barriers inherent to human relationships, particularly how they are revealed when we try to inhabit another person’s story.
The novel, meted out in bite-sized chapters, centers on the connections Nunu, a young woman studying literature in Paris, has with an older male author and with her mother. The platonic friendship with the author delves into issues of appropriation, artistic inspiration and public versus private personas.
The mother-daughter relationship is more freighted and, for Nunu, more difficult to convey, a difficulty starkly revealed in a late chapter that reads, in its entirety: “I’m trying to say that I’ve tried to tell a story about her many times. But none have resembled my mother.”
Savas’ luxuriantly meditative new novel, “White on White,” again zeroes in on these elemental interpersonal themes. And perhaps with an eye to Nunu’s inability to render her mother, Savas has written a confessional novel where a painter named Agnes tells her own story, albeit indirectly, by spilling her past cares and current fears to the book’s unnamed narrator, who passes them on to the reader with no filter and few judgments.
— Cory Oldweiler, Star Tribune
A tale of one human side of the pandemic
In the earliest, disorienting days of the coronavirus pandemic, as New York City became the site of its first American conflagration, many people who could fled the city.
Gary Shteyngart’s engaging new novel, “Our Country Friends,” is a sometimes comic, sometimes poignant story of one such group. His satire is sharp-eyed, especially on matters of class and race, but tends to be more sympathetic than savage.
Sasha Senderovsky, a precariously successful novelist and memoirist, at first sees escape as a short-term lark. He and his wife, Masha, a psychiatrist, and their 8-year-old daughter, Nat, adjourn from their apartment in the city to the House on the Hill, their country estate in the Hudson River Valley.
Since the House on the Hill has a convenient gaggle of guest cottages, Sasha invites five people to shelter with them. Two have been his close friends since high school; one joined their tight group a few years later. Another is a former student of Sasha’s, and the wild card is a man known only as the Actor.
Most of them are immigrants: Sasha and Masha from Russia, their daughter adopted from China. Those immigrant backgrounds have shaped them in various ways.
— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times
Superb biography illuminates life, art of Surrealist
In “Magritte: A Life,” Walk into the Magritte gallery in New York’s Museum of Modern Art, and you slip into one painter’s grotto of dreams, crisply pictorial and yet dislocating in the worlds they capture, the dreads we can’t identify in our waking lives. From his famous “The Treachery of Images” (“This is not a pipe”) to “Time Transfixed,” which depicts a train emerging from a fireplace, to “The False Mirror,” an eye with cloud-puffed blue sky as its iris, René Magritte (1898-1967) was drawn to illusions that coexist with reality; none of Dalí’s dripping watches and blotchy figures for him. We see ourselves in his compositions, and we’re unnerved.
The author of acclaimed biographies of Cézanne and Braque, the Oxford-educated Alex Danchev (1955-2016) was finishing his lavish, authoritative “Magritte” when he died suddenly.
Danchev seasons his book with reams of research and critique and not a little gossip, evoking a titan of the 20th-century European avant-garde. Raised in a modest Belgian family, Magritte suffered a tragic shock during adolescence; his mother drowned herself in the River Sambre. When her body was recovered, her nightgown veiled her face, a motif that flits across her son’s later canvases.
— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune