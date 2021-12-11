Engaging account of forgotten Native leader
In 1561, Spanish explorers abducted an Indian boy from his home in what is now coastal Virginia. They took Paquiquineo to Spain, where he met King Philip II, who was eager to learn about his empire in the New World. Paquiquineo convinced Philip of his princely origin and received the title Don Luis. After spending 10 years in Madrid, Mexico City, Florida and Cuba, Don Luis returned to the Chesapeake with a group of Jesuits, ostensibly to help them set up a mission school for the Indians. Soon after they arrived, however, Paquiquineo led a war party that murdered the priests.
When the Spanish authorities put a price on his head, Paquiquineo disappeared without a trace. Thirty years later, according to James Horn (president of Jamestown Rediscovery and author of several books about Jamestown and the “lost colony” of Roanoke), he reappeared as Opechancanough, a war chief of the Powhatans.
In “A Brave and Cunning Prince,” Horn tells the story of the 17th-century Anglo-Indian wars from the perspective of a mostly forgotten leader, who, he claims, understood better than any of his contemporaries the dangers posed by the European invaders and their vulnerabilities.
Women writers fought to report from WWII front lines
Judith Mackrell’s “The Correspondents,” focuses on a group of female writers who covered World War II from the front lines.
In addition to the dangers inherent in war coverage, the journalists had to fight stereotypes: They can’t handle blood and gore; they’ll create sexual tension. The military didn’t want them on the front lines, and many editors were reluctant to send them there.
But these women (and others who came later) “were all driven by a basic hunger for action,” a fearlessness and the inability to take no for an answer, Mackrell writes.
None more so than Sigrid Schultz, an American working as Berlin bureau chief for the Chicago Tribune.
Schultz scored scoop after scoop reporting on the rise of the Nazis, withstanding “surveillance, interrogation and death threats” to get her stories. All complicated by the fear the Nazis would discover she was Jewish.
Mackrell, the highly regarded author of “The Unfinished Palazzo” and dance critic for the Guardian, has done a superb job of researching, writing and organizing these often complicated stories and keeping all the balls in the air in an informative and entertaining fashion.
Sindu’s inventive new novel
SJ Sindu has imagined a fascinating premise for her novel, “Blue-Skinned Gods,” exploring identity, family, community and the tensions that arise among them: A boy born with a rare medical condition that causes his skin to turn blue is raised to believe he is an incarnation of the Hindu God Vishnu. His parents set up an ashram outside a village in Tamil Nadu, India, where pilgrims from all around the world can come to worship him. The boy, Kalki, believes he has the power to heal the sick, and indeed many ill people appear to be healed by his prayers.
At the novel’s opening, Kalki, 10, is called upon to complete three miracles to confirm his godhood. However, as his fame grows, Kalki begins to doubt his own godhood. He does not feel his own power and wonders if other factors might be at play. His controlling father refuses to answer his questions.
The novel really takes off when the adult Kalki finds the courage to leave his father and to pursue his own dreams. In the brilliant final third of the novel, Kalki finds himself in New York City, where he has a full-blown identity crisis.
