Claire Keegan’s novella, “Foster,” which is as finely wrought and subtle as that novel, is slightly revised from its first appearance in the New Yorker in 2010. It is also the basis for the Irish-language film “An Cailin Ciuin” (“The Quiet Girl”) released earlier this year in Europe, where it proceeded to collect numerous prizes and high accolades.
At the story’s center is a young, unnamed girl who has been brought up in a wretchedly poor farming family with too many children on the southeast coast of Ireland. Her father, a feckless gambler, drinker and habitual liar, neglects the farm, treating his responsibilities with insouciance and his daughter with casual spite; her mother, pregnant yet again, is ground down by childbearing and ceaseless drudgery. Kindness is a stranger to this home and a passing mention of the car seat that serves as the family’s sofa is eloquent of their squalid way of life.
There are in this story, as in all of Claire Keegan’s work, layers of nuance and resonance. Every detail has bearing, some quietly salient, others possessing a delayed charge, so that, again and again, the reader feels the sharp thrill of comprehension.
— Katherine A. Powers, Star Tribune
‘Lark Ascending’ is a don’t miss
Is it possible to create a hopeful work of art about the end of humanity? In the capable hands of Silas House, the answer is an emphatic yes.
“Lark Ascending” begins in America in the near future. The West burns and the fires spread, pushing the teenaged Lark north and east with his family. They join other climate migrants on a ship bound for Ireland, where Lark’s parents believe sanctuary awaits in Glendalough, where the mystic and earthly realms combine to create a sanctuary from climate disaster.
Strained by the large number of refugees arriving on its shores, Ireland offers a chilly reception, and in a series of events, Lark becomes separated from his family. He soon meets Seamus, a dog, and the two become close companions in search of the sanctuary promised by Lark’s parents.
House makes Lark a keen observer of the wonders of a still-green Ireland. He sees the land through his parents’ stories.
Silas House makes poetically clear what is at stake in the battle to save life on Earth. “Lark Ascending” is both an ode to the Earth’s wonders but also an elegy for what we stand to lose.
— Lorraine Berry, Star Tribune
Exquisite, aching memoir of adolescent girlhood
Adolescence is a time of instability, when the tremors of heightened emotions and a changing body shake the ground beneath one’s feet. In Kristine Langley Mahler’s “Curing Season,” that sense of dislocation was heightened by her family’s move from a college town in Oregon to the coastal plains of North Carolina.
When she first arrives, the pine trees remind her of the evergreen hills she has left behind even as their differences tell her she’s a stranger.
Mahler spent four years living in Pitt County, and as she pulls together scraps of memory, photos, yearbooks and other memories, she sets out to assemble them into a coherent narrative. Instead, she gives readers something much more satisfying.
“If the residents could write their own versions of their histories and then have them codified into truth, couldn’t I do the same?” she asks.
In wrestling with the answer to that question, “Curing Season” offers a way of writing memoir that feels closer to the truth of a life. Rather than a narrative smoothed like a comforting blanket, Mahler beckons readers to enter her roadside museum of adolescence. Treasures await.