Impoverished girl learning what love is

Claire Keegan’s novella, “Foster,” which is as finely wrought and subtle as that novel, is slightly revised from its first appearance in the New Yorker in 2010. It is also the basis for the Irish-language film “An Cailin Ciuin” (“The Quiet Girl”) released earlier this year in Europe, where it proceeded to collect numerous prizes and high accolades.

At the story’s center is a young, unnamed girl who has been brought up in a wretchedly poor farming family with too many children on the southeast coast of Ireland. Her father, a feckless gambler, drinker and habitual liar, neglects the farm, treating his responsibilities with insouciance and his daughter with casual spite; her mother, pregnant yet again, is ground down by childbearing and ceaseless drudgery. Kindness is a stranger to this home and a passing mention of the car seat that serves as the family’s sofa is eloquent of their squalid way of life.

