Mushrooms in all their glory
I’ve never understood the passion that my friends have for hunting mushrooms — to be honest, I don’t much like mushrooms — but now, after reading this gorgeous and vivacious book, I get it.
Victoria Romanoff’s “Mushroom Feasting and Foraging,” is part-memoir, part-cookbook, part foraging journal.
Romanoff runs a restaurant with her partner, Sarah Adams, specializing in mushrooms.
Her descriptions are mouthwatering, as are her many recipes — so much butter, cream, white wine, olive oil, good crusty bread. She serves mushrooms sliced, sauteed, dried, with potatoes, on top of pizza, bubbling in cheese. Oh, my.
She writes about the joy of the hunt, the excitement when she finds a hoard, the pleasure of cooking. Adams’ full-page color photos are occasional playful, showing Romanoff blowing on a black trumpet mushroom, slicing golden chanterelles with one tucked behind each ear.
But mostly they just show mushrooms in their glory. Truffles, shaggy inky caps, puffballs, chicken of the woods — I have to say that (with enough white wine, butter and cheese) I swear I could eat them all.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
Part bio, part memoir, part deep dive
Is “Also a Poet” a biography of Frank O’Hara? Of writer Ada Calhoun’s father, art critic Peter Schjeldahl? Or, as its title page insists, is it Calhoun’s memoir? Whatever it is, it’s dazzling.
The book’s subtitle, “Frank O’Hara, My Father and Me,” hints at its complexity. In the late ‘70s, Calhoun’s dad began researching a biography of his (and, eventually, her) favorite poet, O’Hara. Schjeldahl, an acquaintance of O’Hara, interviewed his intimates, preparing for a book that the poet’s sister, Maureen, ultimately nixed.
An early hint at the high-wire act Calhoun pulls off in “Also” comes when she listens to those tapes, hoping to complete her dad’s biography, and hears a familiar voice: her own. Even at age 2, Calhoun occasionally intruded on her dad’s work, eager to be a part of it.
It’s tempting to give Schjeldahl the last word on what he calls “the best book I’ve ever read” in Calhoun’s acknowledgments. But I prefer thinking about how I put down “Also a Poet” for a moment, believing I had one chapter to go, only to pick it up and realize I’d reached the end. But it’s not the end of Calhoun and Schjeldahl’s relationship, which the gifted memoirist gives us room to hope has more, brighter chapters to come.
— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune
Luminous book on animal senses
Six years ago, Ed Yong stunned and delighted readers and critics with his dazzling début, “I Contain Multitudes,” revealing, in granular detail, the invisible, indispensable world of the microbiome. My review for the Star Tribune proclaimed that he “belongs to the highest tier of science journalists at work today.” Those words proved prophetic (if I may pat myself on the back): “I Contain Multitudes” vaulted onto the New York Times bestseller list, and in the intervening years Yong’s coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic for the Atlantic won a Pulitzer Prize and was named a finalist for a National Magazine Award.
Now he’s done it again, and then some. His sumptuous new work, “An Immense World,” is a sweeping survey of animal senses, how and why they mold us even as they remain elusive. One doesn’t pick up this book so much as fall into it.
Yong structures “An Immense World” around the German noun Umwelt, “the part of those surroundings that an animal can sense and experience — its perceptual world.” Umwelt unfolds, meme-like, throughout the narrative, as Yong touches on the familiar — sight, sound, pain, and so on — and expands into non-human realms, such as echolocation and magnetoreception, “the only sense without a known sensor” and a holy grail for sensory biologists.
— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune