First Lady of crime
It’s easy to guess why this 1977 collection of essays about the great mystery writer has been republished with a new introduction by Sophie Hannah. A mystery writer herself, she was selected by Agatha Christie’s estate to write new novels featuring detective Hercule Poirot, so she’s obviously an admirer — a big-time admirer.
Hannah argues not just that Christie is one of the mystery-writing greats but that she’s one of the giants of literature who belongs alongside Shakespeare and Jane Austen on the Mount Rushmore of books. That’s a useful corrective for the rest of the essays, originally published shortly after Christie’s death, many of which take a condescending tone. Editor H.R.F. Keating refers to Christie as “a circus clown” and “the least intellectual of writers,” and this is in what’s supposed to be a tribute!
Throughout the collection, Christie’s writing is dismissed as “simple,” even “simplistic.” There’s lots of juicy info in the essays, some widely known and some not.
The best essays are by Emma Lathen, who is insightful on Christie’s enduring appeal, and Christianna Brand, who ably deconstructs Christie’s other key detective, Miss Marple. Both are crime writers and, not for nothing, women, whereas the dismissers in “First Lady of Crime” are all dudes whose reputations have only dimmed since “First Lady of Crime” was published.
— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune
Krueger recounts O’Connor’s first mystery
The tamarack tree is one of the most stunning conifers in the North Woods of Minnesota and Wisconsin. In the fall, a tamarack boldly stands out from the crowd when its needles turn golden yellow. In Tamarack County, fans like me of William Kent Krueger’s acclaimed Iron Lake mysteries know that Sheriff Cork O’Connor is not unlike the tree after which his bailiwick is named.
Despite Cork’s losses over the years and the hard battles he’s fought, he stands boldly as a staunch seeker of justice, a protector of the land and its First People, and a man of peace despite the violence that often swirls around him.
In “Lightning Strike,” Krueger winds back time, literally and symbolically, to the sowing of the seeds that shaped Cork and to the first investigation when he assisted his father, then Sheriff Liam O’Connor. With the author’s suspenseful measured pacing, his accomplished prose and his carefully crafted plot, “Lightning Strike” is Cork’s creation story, his rite of passage to adulthood, unfolding during an investigation that “threatened the peace in the Connor household.”
It’s also Cork’s father’s back story. After all, Liam O’Connor’s legacy branches across most of the 18 books in the series. Liam left a “hard road map” for his son to follow; yet, in many of the earlier novels Cork’s choices are often held against his father’s principles. “Lightning Strike” “unravels the mystery” that was Cork’s father.
— Carole E. Barrowman, Star Tribune
Funny, poignant memoir of feisty sisters
Chain smoking, a defining characteristic of Selma, Malvina, Marcella and Ruth, the titular siblings in Julie Klam’s “The Almost Legendary Morris Sisters,” elicited a laugh of recognition. Who doesn’t have (or had) a relative who smokes like a chimney? I know I do, more than one, and it’s this kind of detail, along with plenty of self-deprecating humor, that makes Klam’s “true story of a family fiction” so relatable and such an enjoyable read.
“Every family has stories,” she writes, and her family’s have long fascinated her. Klam touched on her mother’s branch of the family tree in a 2008 memoir, her first book, “Please Excuse My Daughter,” which Klam had intended to follow with one about the Morris sisters, cousins of her father’s mother.
Life and other projects intervened but she couldn’t shake the unmarried chain-smoking sisters who were born around the turn of the last century and lived together for most of their long existences — except for Ruth, who married briefly and then returned to the fold — and somehow amassed a fortune.
How did these “’manless,’ independent, rich sisters who existed in a time when the world did not support any of that” accomplish what they did? It was time for Klam to find out.
What ensues is an engrossing search for truth and how learning that truth might affect identity, a crucial aspect for Klam and one she touches on over and over again.
— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune