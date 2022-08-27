Sparkling essays examine building powerful fiction

Request, inventory, disappearance, lushness, charisma. You probably won’t find these terms in any writing tutorial. But in the set of sparkling essays that make up “Wonderlands,” celebrated Minnesota author Charles Baxter draws on this vocabulary to show how writers can put flesh on the bones of a good tale. Baxter’s self-effacing though always entertaining prose calls attention to how writers build fiction.

In “The Request Moment,” for instance, Baxter explains how suggestions may be easily ignored and how commands compel obedience, but how requests give a character a free choice and therein lies the slim root of many intricate plots. Hamlet, Oedipus and Don Corleone (on the day of his daughter’s wedding) all are confronted with requests as we first meet them, and the “something I want you to do” leads each of them into troubling larger concerns about the governing social order. We also hear about a request that Baxter receives from his long-gone mother via a psychic (dismissable?) and his response to it.

