Kid’s perspective on Ethiopia’s sweeping changes

Mihret Sibhat’s debut novel, “The History of a Difficult Child,” begins with elements of a biblical tale. God, “for some reason, is trying to get rid of all the water in His possession.” The water falls violently on a small town in southwestern Ethiopia, where a child named Selam Asmelash and her doting father cower and run into their house.

Shaken by thunder and lightning, the father prays to God for forgiveness. Selam, the novel’s main narrator, watches as a flood starts to flow beyond the veranda of the house, carrying away almost everything in its path, including a poster of local counterrevolutionary vigilante Comrade Chairman that she had buried out of spite. The sight of the unearthed poster strikes such fear of persecution in Selam that we understand the novel’s focus will be as much political as it is familial.

