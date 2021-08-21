Debut collection on Korean-American experience
Yoon Choi’s “Skinship” comes wrapped in extravagant praise from luminaries such as Chang-rae Lee, Weike Wang and Adam Johnson: the stuff of first-time authors’ dreams. Believe the hype. Choi’s collection of short stories is an inventive, dazzling work that probes the Korean-American experience from myriad angles and perspectives, wielding the double-edged sword of the hyphen to superb effect. Each piece is a banger.
“Skinship” straddles the Pacific Ocean, opening onto views of Seoul, New York City and the suburbs of northern Virginia. Choi writes in a longish manner reminiscent of Mia Alvar’s “In the Country,” guiding us along at an unhurried pace amid velvety textures, piercing flashbacks, stories coiled within stories.
She moves confidently between countries and decades, enriching her surfaces with details from the methods of Beethoven and Rachmaninoff to foods found in a Korean deli (beef leg bones and rainbow rice cakes).
Choi brings not only a mastery of technique but also a wry humor to her characters.
She probes relationships — particularly marriage — with candor.
Sex perfumes the surfaces of these stories, as Choi explores desire, discreet and otherwise, and the trails it leaves behind.
Friendship and family also fall beneath her exacting scalpel. A Korean-American student in Queens betrays another Asian American girl as she climbs a ladder toward an Ivy League university. And in the title story, a teenager flees Korea with her mother and brother, moving in with socially ambitious relatives in leafy Annandale, where they function more as serfs than kin, tending to meals and laundry.
The younger generation must carry the burden of their parents’ aspirations — that’s a given here — but Choi peels away conventions of diaspora literature, writing along a curve only to break away in the final scene, faking us out, an Alice Munro for the 21st century. From its intricate architecture to its beautifully crafted sentences, “Skinship” is one of this year’s literary triumphs.
— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune
Hilarious short story collection from Cortez
Literarily speaking, the expanse of California land between San Jose and Salinas frequently is referred to as Steinbeck Country, a rich agricultural region also known as the Salad Bowl of the Nation that inspired much of the Nobel laureate’s most famous works.
In his intimate and irreverent debut short story collection, “Gordo,” Jaime Cortez mines his memories of his own working-class California childhood to show life through the eyes of his titular character, a boy growing up in a migrant community in 1970s Watsonville — a community that includes the laborers who pick the nation’s salad.
A Chicano visual artist, writer and performer who has appeared on NPR’s storytelling program “Snap Judgment,” Cortez is also an LGBTQ+ rights activist and has worked in HIV/AIDS prevention. His debut graphic novel, “Sexile/Sexilo,” was published in 2004 by the Institute for Gay Men’s Health and tells the true story of transgender Cuban immigrant Adela Vasquez.
Too often, the publishing industry relegates the point of view of a child to books that are themselves for children, but in Cortez’s hands, the language and voice of the young narrator nimbly depict his bilingual milieu and his outsider status therein.
Gordo’s innocence and perplexity create a pleasing tension and enhance Cortez’s explorations of face, class, sex and gender, as when in “The Nasty Book Wars,” Gordo fears being “exiled to the world of girls” or in “El Gordo” when he revels in the luchador mask and boots his father buys him at the flea market but blanches at the punching bag and boxing gloves meant to toughen him up.
The 11 stories each stand alone, satisfyingly self-contained, including three that shift out of Gordo’s purview and into other community members.
His stories yield countless laugh-out-loud funny moments, but the humor always is sympathetic and, above all, gives the reader the sensation of having been shown something true.
— Kathleen Rooney, Star Tribune
1st bio of Elizabeth Barrett Browning in 30 years
Today, British poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning is remembered mostly for her love poetry — her line, “How do I love thee? Let me count the ways,” written for her lover and eventual husband Robert Browning, has achieved a kind of epigrammatic immortality. In her new biography of the 19th-century English poet, the first in 30 years, British poet and author Fiona Sampson aims for a deeper dive into Browning’s eventful life and delivers an account of breadth and depth.
In “Two-Way Mirror,” Sampson reintroduces her poetry to the 21st century and puts the more notorious aspects of the poet’s life in perspective.
Elizabeth showed literary genius early, and her chronic illnesses freed her from the obligations of a woman of her class and era. As a teenager, she wrote and published essays and poetry, and as a young woman, she appeared in England’s foremost journals, thanks to her talent and to support by mentors, both women and men. Despite debilitating bouts of illness, she continued to write, even when confined to her bed.
Then, in her late 30s, she was contacted by poet Robert Browning, an ardent admirer of her work. They corresponded and eventually met and, in 1846, ran away to Italy to get married, a decision that enraged her controlling father, who wrote her that he considered her dead and cut her off financially (fortunately, she had her own inheritance).
Sampson is adept at switching between personal history and literary analysis. Her account falters only with her frequent use of mirrors and reflections as a framing device for the poet’s life and work, a literary conceit that detracts from the strength of the material.
In the latter part of the book, Elizabeth suffers a number of miscarriages, pursues spiritualism and becomes more dependent on opium to alleviate pain. Illness strains the couple’s relationship, and the family traveled incessantly until she died in 1861.
— Mary Ann Gwinn, Star Tribune