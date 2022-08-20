Author Tom Montgomery Fate has lived most of his life in Illinois, but when he’s asked where home is, he says Iowa.
Small-town Iowa is where Fate was raised, where he was formed, and it is in many ways is his anchor. Since those simpler days, Fate writes, “My idea of home has evolved. Now it’s less a physical location than a kind of belonging.”
“The Long Way Home” is a series of eloquent essays about Fate’s search “for a spiritual home … for a kind of belonging that I can carry with me.”
Fate grew up in Maquoketa, roughly equidistant between Davenport and Dubuque. It seems an idyllic upbringing, the kind featured in TV commercials, perhaps: rolling hills of farmland, red-tailed hawks making lazy circles in the sky and of course, come summer, the county fair.
His father is the minister of the town’s Congregational church, in many ways an unyielding man of principle, subject to regular bouts of “impatience and dark storms of depression.” Fate Sr. once preached “a sermon in Ames, Iowa, against Barry Goldwater and the war in Vietnam that would prompt such a backlash he would have to leave that church.”
A collection of perceptive, engaging stories
An elderly woman walking along a snowy street wearing only a nightgown and slippers. A woman feeling a rush of blood through her veins on hearing a noise in a supposedly empty room upstairs. A mother staggering after being struck in the face by her son. A wife imploring her husband to rein in his caustic comments. Another wife cycling away from her husband, surprised at seeing spring in bloom and happy “in a rather bitter sort of way” about being uncontactable.
Ida Jessen’s stories are full of such striking images. They are also driven by women who find themselves floundering outside their comfort zones, largely because of the behavior of feckless, ungrateful, overbearing or downright violent men. Jessen is regarded as an expert practitioner of psychological realism in her native Denmark, and the stories that make up “A Postcard for Annie” showcase this talent through their shrewd depictions of women wrestling with conundrums, torments and upheavals.
In the title tale, a young woman called Mie witnesses an accident while on the way to her study group. Sensing her shock, a male bystander takes her for a coffee to calm her nerves. It isn’t long, however, before Mie realizes this stranger is no good Samaritan.
A triumphant debut collection
“How’d we get here?” asks David, the narrator of “Night of the Living Rez,” Morgan Talty’s debut collection of linked short stories. “I’m starting to think that each time I ask it, each time I consider an answer, I wind up farther away from where I should be, from where I was.”
Where David was, and where he is now, are both pretty far from happiness. He grew up mostly on the Penobscot Nation reservation in Maine, raised by his mother, with some half-hearted assistance from her boyfriend, Frick. They didn’t have much, and their lives were marked by a string of tragedies.
His adulthood isn’t much better. He spends a lot of time with his friend Fellis; when they’re not making daily visits to the methadone clinic, they’re watching TV, drinking, popping pills, anything to numb their boredom and pain. So how’d they get there?
The collection’s second story, “In a Jar,” ominously sets the stage for what follows. A young David has just moved with his mother to the reservation; while trying to retrieve a lost toy, he finds “a glass jar filled with hair and corn and teeth.” His mother explains it’s been left at the house “to hurt me. To hurt us.”