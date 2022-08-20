One man’s journey in search of a spiritual home

Author Tom Montgomery Fate has lived most of his life in Illinois, but when he’s asked where home is, he says Iowa.

Small-town Iowa is where Fate was raised, where he was formed, and it is in many ways is his anchor. Since those simpler days, Fate writes, “My idea of home has evolved. Now it’s less a physical location than a kind of belonging.”

Recommended for you