Colorful, entertaining dive into Elon Musk’s car company
Tim Higgins received an interesting prepublication blurb for “Power Play,” his nonfiction account of Elon Musk’s car company. It was from Elon Musk.
In an author’s note, Higgins said Musk was given an opportunity to review and comment on the manuscript and replied simply: “Most, but not all, of what you read in this book is nonsense.”
Not a surprising response, given he does not come off saintly.
Ironically, though not a saint, he could prove a savior. Remember the months after the pandemic hit, when gas guzzlers largely were off the road and you could step outside and see clear skies? That is Musk’s vision of an electric car future, one he’s pursued with single-minded fervor.
Certainly, the idea of electric cars is not new; several companies were working on one in 2003 when Tesla was founded by Martin Eberhard and Mark Tarpenning. They brought in Musk despite his reputation for being difficult (he’d been canned as PayPal CEO by a board unhappy with his management style) because they needed his cash. Also, he promised to be a passive investor. He was not.
He took over, forcing out anyone who disagreed with him. He set unachievable goals and fired anyone who pointed out his faulty reasoning. In the rush to meet unrealistic promises, defective cars were coming off the assembly line.
In short: He frequently was his own — and the company’s — worst enemy.
Yet despite the distractions, Tesla stands. It has produced one innovative vehicle after another. And though he might have been a mean S.O.B., using and spitting out executives, the executives performed miracles for him, including creating safe battery packs, before they themselves were sent packing.
Higgins has performed a deep dive into the nuts and volts of Tesla. His book is extensively researched, including interviews with (unfortunately but understandably) anonymous current and former execs.
— Curt Schleier, Star Tribune
A haunting new collection of stories
Saïd Sayrafiezadeh’s latest book, “American Estrangement,” is another arresting collection of stories fronted by embattled male protagonists. If it doesn’t see him branching out and exploring new territory, it at least consolidates his reputation as a skilled writer with a talent for creating flawed and beleaguered characters and plumbing their emotional depths.
In the first tale, “Audition,” we meet an aspiring actor who harbors dreams of making it in Hollywood but for the moment works for his father’s construction company. Every time he summons the resolve to move to L.A., he loses his nerve and retreats into “the soft, downy repetitiveness of my hometown, with its low stakes, high livability and steady paycheck.”
An acting break presents itself, but so, too, does another chance to smoke crack cocaine with a fellow laborer. In a drug-fueled moment of clarity, he re-evaluates his golden opportunity and takes a first step toward throwing away his future.
Two stories feature men bonding with a parent under special circumstances. “A Beginner’s Guide to Estrangement” follows a man who flies from New York to Tehran to visit and, with luck, reconnect with the father he hasn’t seen for 15 years. However, his jet lag, “a toxic combination of depletion, dejection and befuddlement,” compounds his sense of alienation.
No stories have cut-and-dried conclusions. Some have legs and could have kept on running. Two are markedly strange. In “Fairground,” a young boy is taken by his stepfather to watch what turns out to be an “anticlimactic” public hanging. The when, where and why are all tantalizingly withheld from us. Similarly, in “Expedition,” it isn’t clear why a couple are on a road trip with no destination in mind or what has made the society around them change for the worse.
It pays not to ask questions. Instead, just surrender to the raw power and offbeat charm of these expertly wrought tales.
— Malcom Forbes, Star Tribune
King writes of mobsters and murderers
Similar to Stephen King’s other books, “Billy Summers” is full of monsters. However, these monsters are murderers, mobsters, rapists and thieves — in short, wrongdoers of every stripe.
Billy is a hit man who has been summoned to a small Southern town by a mob boss, Nick, with a job offer. The target is Joel Allen, a former mob henchman who has been arrested on multiple charges. The mob is worried he’ll try to trade his inside information about their organization for a lighter sentence.
It’s a tricky assignment. Allen is in protective custody, so the only access Billy will have to him is when he’s led up the steps of the courthouse for his arraignment. But Allen’s bulldog of a lawyer is throwing one wrench after another into the legal process, making it impossible to tell if Billy is going to have to wait a few days, weeks or even months to get his shot.
In a small town, there’s no way a stranger can lurk around the courthouse without raising curiosity. Billy’s best approach is to become one of the townspeople and blend in to the point where — he hopes — he no longer is noticed.
His cover story is a handy one for himself and King. He claims to be an author struggling to concentrate on his novel. With his deadline approaching, his agent has told him to hole up in the small town until his manuscript is finished. So, he takes an office in a building that overlooks the courthouse.
This works for Billy because it explains why he needs to remain secluded in privacy. When he gets bored playing games on his computer, he actually does start to write a book. Adding to Billy’s stress is his growing distrust of Nick. With the bulk of his fee coming after he makes the hit, Billy is certain Nick wouldn’t hesitate to betray him to avoid having to make the payment. “Sooner or later, bad people do bad things,” Billy reasons.
— Jeff Strickler, Star Tribune