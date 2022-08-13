Jean Rhys’ complicated, turbulent life

The best biographies marry the talents of a perceptive biographer and a complicated subject. In Miranda Seymour’s new biography of British writer Jean Rhys, readers will find a perfect match.

Seymour has chronicled some tumultuous lives (Robert Graves, Mary Shelley) and Jean Rhys’ story matches those sagas in drama, hardship and heartbreak. Best known for her 1966 novel “Wide Sargasso Sea,” Rhys was born to the planter class of the Caribbean island of Dominica, a “white Creole,” a white islander who stood apart from the island’s mostly Black population. It was this upbringing that would inform her most famous book, her reimagining of the life of Mr. Rochester’s mad Creole wife in Charlotte Bronte’s “Jane Eyre.”

