The best biographies marry the talents of a perceptive biographer and a complicated subject. In Miranda Seymour’s new biography of British writer Jean Rhys, readers will find a perfect match.
Seymour has chronicled some tumultuous lives (Robert Graves, Mary Shelley) and Jean Rhys’ story matches those sagas in drama, hardship and heartbreak. Best known for her 1966 novel “Wide Sargasso Sea,” Rhys was born to the planter class of the Caribbean island of Dominica, a “white Creole,” a white islander who stood apart from the island’s mostly Black population. It was this upbringing that would inform her most famous book, her reimagining of the life of Mr. Rochester’s mad Creole wife in Charlotte Bronte’s “Jane Eyre.”
In her novels and short stories, Rhys portrayed women who were spurned and judged by society. She was one of them. She left Dominica as a teenager and moved to England, where after a brief acting career, she became the mistress of a wealthy Englishman.
After a breakup she moved to France and married Jean Lenglet, a charming French-Dutch gambler, con man and embezzler who would eventually land in jail, serve in the resistance and survive a Nazi death camp. They had a daughter, whose childhood was largely spent in orphanages.
Poignant look at Chicago public housing
From their completion in 1962 until their demolition began in 1998, Chicago’s Robert Taylor Homes were the United States’ largest public housing development and one of its most notorious. Taylor’s 28 high-rises, each 16 stories tall, ran for two miles along State Street south of the Loop and housed thousands more residents than they were designed to accommodate, almost all of them Black.
Many factors led to Taylor’s demise, among them entrenched systemic racism, misguided federal housing decisions and continual local mismanagement, and by their last decade, gangs, drugs and extreme poverty were rampant. Yet hundreds of proud, hardworking families persevered and overcame the deplorable conditions they were made to live in.
Toya Wolfe was born and raised in Robert Taylor, and her poignant and unflinching debut novel, “Last Summer on State Street,” looks at the struggles confronting Taylor residents in 1999, as the demolitions accelerated and violence raged on.
The demolition of Robert Taylor wasn’t completed until 2007, and 15 years later, the Chicago Housing Authority has still not delivered all the replacement units it promised to displaced residents. These voices are essential reminders of the shameful conditions too many Black children and their families faced growing up. Only through their testimony can we hope that such travesties will never be repeated.
Walter’s new collection returns to Italy
Fans of Jess Walter’s novel “Beautiful Ruins” will likely be thrilled by the titular story of his new collection, “The Angel of Rome.” The piece, which debuted as an Audible Original last year, was written in collaboration with Edoardo Ballerini, who narrated the audiobook of “Beautiful Ruins.”
While the two works don’t share characters, the new story again marries the magic of Italy with the allure of the silver screen. It follows 21-year-old Jack Rigel, an English major from Nebraska, who — motivated by desire both to reinvent himself and to impress an old classmate — wangles his way into an advanced Latin course at the Vatican. He quickly flounders in the Eternal City and is about to give up when he spies legendary beauty Angelina Amadio on a movie set. Soon Amadio’s co-star Sam Burke, a B-list TV actor in the ‘80s, has enlisted Jack to help with everything from fixing his love life to punching up the film’s script.
It’s the longest story in the collection, but you will wish it was even longer — these characters are as enjoyable as any Walter has created. Unfortunately, only one of the collection’s other 11 stories, all of which take place in the U.S. and all of which appeared in print over the past decade, delivers similar satisfaction.