What happens when you eat junk food for 30 days?

Readers who pick up “Ultra-Processed People” might experience a flicker of deja vu, especially if they’ve seen “Super Size Me,’’ the wry 2004 documentary about McDonald’s and gluttony.

Both highlight the horrible way we eat today, both link processed food to serious illnesses and both feature a narrator who subjects himself to a 30-day diet of deplorable food to see if it wrecks his body.

