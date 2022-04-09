Novel inspired by family of John Wilkes Booth
Karen Joy Fowler, best known for her very different novels “The Jane Austen Book Club” and “We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves,” goes in yet another direction with “Booth,” and it’s reasonable to wonder why. If a heinous act hadn’t been committed by one member of their family, the Booths would have been properly relegated to the history of American theater, where father Junius and sons June, Edwin and, yes, John Wilkes, each made their distinctive marks.
John’s of course we know, and though his assassination of Abraham Lincoln comes to define the lives Fowler limns, he is the least of the Booths in this book — by design, as Fowler tells us in her author’s note. “How to write the book without centering John Wilkes” was, she says, “something I grappled with on nearly every page.”
Everything that happens, however thoroughly engaging the Booths and the reader, is shot through with our awareness of what’s coming, which makes for an odd sort of suspense — a suspense complicated by the sense that this play never really ended, and that we have yet to contend with this darkness at the heart of the American drama.
— Ellen Akins, Star Tribune
Fact & fiction of 19th-century female psych patients
Incurable can be a fun hyperbolic adjective when used whimsically — for instance, an incurable romantic — but it becomes a chilling description when applied to actual medical conditions, fatalistic and revelatory of gaps in knowledge and the biases that exist within this supposedly objective field.
In her seventh book, “City of Incurable Women,” Maud Casey explores these blind spots as they historically affected women suffering from mental illnesses and psychosomatic disorders that baffled their male doctors, men whose curiosity “often swerved into cruelty.”
The author of six previous books, her most recent novel, “The Man Who Walked Away,” was based on the real-life case history of Albert Dadas, a 19th-century psychiatric patient in the hospital of St. André in Bordeaux, prone to wandering in a trance-like state.
Here — through extensive research, archival documents and black-and-white photographs — Casey crafts a collection of linked narrative pieces about Jean-Martin Charcot, a neurologist who coined the diagnosis of hysteria at the Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris where he worked between the 1860s and the 1890s.
— Kathleen Rooney, Star Tribune
Reimaging of ‘Animal Farm’ in post-colonial African politics
It’s George Orwell’s world; we just live in it. Recently I reread “1984” (originally published in 1949), and was thunderstruck: All the chilling terms his novel has bequeathed to the English language — “doublethink,” “Thought Police,” “Big Brother” — evoke a grim, dystopian future more plausible now than in the actual 1984, when glasnost stirred in the Soviet Union and Madonna gyrated in her video of “Like a Virgin.”
Orwell’s earlier novel, “Animal Farm,” has also stood the test of time. A satire of the Bolshevik Revolution, it captures, in parable form, the sadistic deeds of Lenin, Stalin and other Soviet oligarchs. Now Zimbabwean novelist NoViolet Bulawayo draws on Orwell in her ambitious, meandering “Glory,” which charts the downfall of a dictator, modeled on Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe, whose brutal 30-year reign ended abruptly in a 2017 coup. Freedom from tyranny, she suggests, comes at a high cost.
Set in the imaginary country of Jidada, the novel opens with the demise of the Old Horse, the elderly, ailing autocrat, and the rise of a fresh regime, a New Dispensation for the animals who loiter about their confused, corrupt country.
— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune